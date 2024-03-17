Donyell Malen: Man Utd and Liverpool to battle over Dortmund forward - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United and Liverpool are set to do battle over Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen, according to reports.

THE SUN

Marcus Rashford is set to snub a potential move to PSG - and stay at Manchester United.

Blackburn's owners say they are not looking to sell the club - despite problems getting cash out of India.

West Ham boss David Moyes is planning a new bid for Manchester United and England centre-half Harry Maguire in the summer.

Eric Cantona has hinted he would be interested in a role at Manchester United under the club's new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Luke Littler is taking a brief break from the relentless pressure of the PDC Tour, pulling out of the Players Championship in Germany to try and avoid being hit by burnout.

Andy Murray says he wants to go to the Olympic Games in Paris this summer but not if he is being selected "just because it might be the last tournament I play".

Nicky Henderson has shut down his Lambourn yard to try to get to the bottom of the mystery virus which has affected his horses and led to a series of bad performances at the Cheltenham Festival.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United could try to scupper Manchester City's efforts to sign Lucas Paqueta this summer with a player-plus-cash deal for the West Ham midfielder which could see Harry Maguire head to the London Stadium.

Arsenal could be tempted to try and make a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this summer with main rivals Manchester United likely to be hit with a "transfer ban" by the Tyneside team because of their move for sporting director Dan Ashworth.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool owners FSG are considering a move for Benfica technical director Pedro Marques, previously on the staff at Manchester City, as they aim to start building a multi-club model.

Potential Premier League target Benjamin Sesko, who has scored 11 goals in 34 games for RB Leipzig this season, will reportedly be available for around £43m this summer because of a release clause in his contract.

INDEPENDENT

An investigation found nine Premier League players escaped sanction despite testing positive for banned substances last season.

THE GUARDIAN

Tiger Woods is set to attend a meeting on Monday between PGA Tour plsyers and the governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the result of which could have a significant bearing on his decision over taking on the USA Ryder Cup captaincy.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester City have won the race to sign 14-year-old American prospect Cavan Sullivan, who recently won the Golden Ball at the CONCACAF U15 Championships, even though he won't be able to play for the club until the age of 18.

DAILY STAR

Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi appeared to try and kick a fan in the head amid a pitch invasion following Fenerbahce's victory at Trabzonspor.

Cole Palmer is set for a bumper pay rise at Chelsea.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have reportedly made a "concrete offer" for RKC Waalwijk star Etienne Vaessen with the goalkeeper approaching the end of his contract.

SCOTTISH SUN

Neil Warnock is on standby for yet another return to management.

