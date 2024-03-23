 Skip to content
Live

ePremier League: Watch Finals live on Sky Sports

The ePremier League 2023/24 Finals will take place with a prize of £100,000 on offer; follow the action live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports' YouTube channel and the Sky Sports app

Saturday 23 March 2024 15:59, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Live ePL! | ePremier League 2023/24 FINALS | PS5 & Xbox | EAFC 24

Watch the 2023/24 ePremier League Finals live on Sky Sports from 4pm.

Some of the world's best EA Sports FC 24 players will be competing to win the ePremier League for their club, as well as a share of the £100,000 prize pool.

This season's ePremier League reaches its conclusion this weekend, when 40 players representing all 20 Premier League clubs will be competing to be crowned 2023/24 ePremier League Champions.

Also See:

It can be watched live on Sky Sports Premier League, as well as Sky Sports' YouTube channel and the Sky Sports app.

Trending

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.
Live

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, F1, EFL, WSL, Miami tennis and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports