Manchester United face being barred from Europe next season - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United face being barred from Europe next season after Uefa stuck to their ban on clubs under the same ownership competing against each other.

Donny van de Beek is set to return to Manchester United this summer with Eintracht Frankfurt unlikely to make his loan permanent.

Manchester United sent scouts to watch Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye score a stunner on his Senegal debut on Friday night as they line up a potential summer transfer.

Sergio Aguero saw his return to the pitch in a legends' match cut short following a shoulder injury.

Al-Hilal are chasing former Leeds star Raphinha, according to reports and are willing to splash £86m on the Barcelona player.

Barcelona have turned down £172m for La Masia graduate Lamine Yamal, according to club president Joan Laporta.

THE ATHLETIC

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur says he has been playing with a broken toe.

DAILY MAIL

The Professional Footballers' Association is likely to get involved following Newcastle and Tottenham's decision to stage an end-of-season friendly in Australia.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has mentioned 100,000 as a potential capacity for a new Old Trafford and it would appear Manchester United already have people on the case who can make that work.

Former Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber will escape FA disciplinary action for suggesting Raheem Sterling, Max Aarons and three other Black players would be in jail if they were not footballers because he is not currently in work.

Kylian Mbappe has revealed he will make an announcement about his future before Euro 2024 gets under way.

Manchester City are monitoring developments with Everton centre back Jarrad Branthwaite.

Aurelien Tchouameni has appeared to confirm that Kylian Mbappe will join him at Real Madrid this summer.

German Football Association president Bernd Neuendorf has revealed that discussions have taken place with Julian Nagelsmann about the possibility of extending his contract.

EVENING STANDARD

Lisandro Martinez is stepping up his fitness back at Manchester United after returning to England from Argentina duty.

Brazil coach Dorival Junior says Tottenham striker Richarlison is in the midst of a "slow process" to get back up to full fitness.

DAILY MIRROR

Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard has said he's pleased Jordan Henderson is happy after allowing his former Liverpool team-mate to leave the Saudi Pro League club.

Jose Mourinho is targeting a return to management this summer, just months after his Roma sacking.

Arsenal are keen admirers of Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White and could be tempted into a summer swoop for the midfielder.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson as they look to bolster their forward ranks at the end of the season.

Germany will wear a pink away shirt at Euro 2024 in a move that claims to represent the diversity of the country's population and football fanbase.

THE TIMES

The RFU will review a controversial incident towards the end of Saracens' victory over Harlequins in which the television match official (TMO) is accused of ignoring foul play to protect his ego.

DAILY RECORD

Rory Wilson is set to be rewarded for his incredible scoring exploits with a lucrative new contract at Aston Villa.

