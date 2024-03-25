Arsenal set for bidding war with Chelsea over Sporting Lisbon star Ousmane Diomande - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal are set for a bidding war over Sporting Lisbon star Ousmane Diomande after matching Chelsea's offer ahead of the summer transfer window.

Neymar is unable to fly his £10m helicopter as it has been grounded by authorities in Brazil.

Angel Di Maria's family have reportedly been threatened if the player returns to Rosario in Argentina.

West Ham have signed Dean Bonjasky, the son of former kickboxing world champion Remy Bonjasky.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are mulling over plans to make Old Trafford a 100,000-capacity stadium.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool are prepared to go to war with Bayern Munich to get Xabi Alonso.

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has revealed his regret at leaving the club and says he wishes he could 'turn the clock back'.

Didier Deschamps has insisted William Saliba continues to struggle to break into France's starting line-up because his shaky international displays haven't 'gone well'.

Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a move for 18-year-old wonderkid Leny Yoro as they look to beat a number of Europe's top clubs to his signature.

Image: PSG's Kylian Mbappe will announce his next move before Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappe earns more than twice as much as any other player in Europe, according to a new report.

Football's lawmakers have no plans to place a time limit on VAR checks, despite West Ham fans complaining about the five minutes and 37 seconds they were left in limbo at the London Stadium before the international break.

Declan Rice says he will speak to Ben White upon his return to Arsenal, with England's newest captain hopeful that his club team-mate will eventually agree to end his exile.

DAILY MIRROR

Roberto De Zerbi is 'flattered' by interest from Bayern Munich - but the sought-after Italian coach is in no rush to make a decision over his long-term future.

THE ATHLETIC

Sheffield United will set up a scheme to compensate Chelsea supporters after the kick-off time for the Premier League clash between the clubs at Bramall Lane on April 7 was moved twice in the space of three days.

The cost of renovating the Santiago Bernabeu now stands at £1.51bn, Real Madrid's interim accounts for the 2023-24 season have shown.

Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti will be out for several weeks with a knee injury.

Koke has signed a new one-year contract at Atletico Madrid.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea's Fan Advisory Board has hit back at the "attacks and campaigns" against owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali and Jose Feliciano, and urged supporters to pull in the same direction.

Harry Brook will make his return to cricket with Yorkshire in the County Championship next week having withdrawn from the Indian Premier League after the death of his grandmother.

The Association of Tennis Professionals has thrown open the bidding process for a tenth Masters 1000 event, probably staged in the first week of the season, so that the Saudi billions will have competition from other oil-rich states.

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea have taken 18-year-old Nigerian striker Hafiz Umar Ibrahim on trial, with Raheem Sterling playing a key role in the move.

THE GUARDIAN

The former chief executive of Chelsea, Marina Granovskaia, once described as "the most powerful woman in football", is facing questions about what she knew of secret payments made under the club's former owner Roman Abramovich, amid a continuing investigation into alleged breaches of football spending rules.

The female employee who made a complaint of inappropriate behaviour against Christian Horner will take her case to an employment tribunal if an appeal against the dismissal of her grievance is unsuccessful.

THE TIMES

More than 1,600 English and Welsh football hooligans will be forced to surrender their passports to the police for the duration of this summer's European Championship, under tough new measures to tackle violence at major tournaments.

DAILY RECORD

Lewis MacLeod is back at Rangers nine years after leaving as he continues his coaching journey - the 29-year-old was forced into an early retirement in 2022 after a succession of serious injuries left him unable to continue.

