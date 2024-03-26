Championship promotion race: How a relentless Leeds and a lacklustre Leicester blew the battle wide open

Both Leicester and Leeds are in Championship action on Sky Sports on Good Friday. Watch Bristol City vs Leicester live from 12pm on Sky Sports Football (Kick-off 12.30pm), while Watford vs Leeds is live from 7.30pm (Kick-off 8pm).
Thursday 28 March 2024 08:45, UK
Leicester City have the chance to retake top spot in the Sky Bet Championship, at least briefly, on Good Friday.
But it never should have been this way. When Leeds were beaten at West Brom in the final game before the end of last year, they were left in fourth place in the table, 17 points adrift of the runaway Foxes.
But a Leicester dip since, and an irrepressible run of form in 2024 from Leeds - which has seen them drop just two points from 13 games thus far - has given us a mouth-watering potential end to the campaign.
Of course, we mustn't forget that both Leeds and Leicester would be feeling far more comfortable were it not for the irrepressible rise of Ipswich Town...
Ipswich stand within eight games of potentially sealing back-to-back promotions and a fairytale Premier League return.
In the end it could be looked back on as the game that decided the title, when the pair met at Elland Road near the end of February. Leicester took the lead on the night, with a win that would have sent them 12 points clear, and should have been 2-0 ahead were it not for an incorrect intervention by the official.
But Leeds took advantage of that, and some wasteful Foxes finishing, to turn the game on its head and narrowed the gap to six points instead. A month later they top the table, albeit only on goal difference and with Leicester in possession of a game in hand.
Enzo Maresca's men have their fate in their hands still, but it does feel as though the pendulum has swung.
There are three live Championship games on Sky Sports on Good Friday. Leicester head to Bristol City for a 12.30pm kick-off, while Leeds visit Watford in the evening (8pm).
Last updated March 19, 2024