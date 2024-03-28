Willie Kirk sacked by Leicester City Women after disciplinary process finds breach of code of conduct

Willie Kirk joined Leicester as director of football in 2022 before becoming manager in November of that year; 45-year-old was suspended earlier this month amid a club investigation; Sky Sports News understands it related to an alleged relationship with a player

Willie Kirk has been sacked by Leicester City Women after an internal disciplinary process found the manager "breached the team's code of conduct".

Kirk was suspended earlier this month, with the Foxes announcing they were conducting an internal investigation. Sky Sports News understands it related to an alleged relationship with a player.

That process has now concluded, with Leicester confirming Kirk will depart after nearly two years at the club.

A Leicester statement read: "Leicester City Football Club can confirm that Willie Kirk has been dismissed from his position as LCFC Women manager.

"Following an extensive internal disciplinary process and respecting the club's obligations to individual privacy, Willie was determined to have breached the team's code of conduct to a degree that makes his position untenable.

"Established and implemented ahead of the start of the current season, the code forms part of the club's ongoing commitment to professionalising the women's game since the takeover of LCFC Women in 2020, promoting a performance-led culture among players, coaches and technical staff.

"First-team responsibilities for LCFC Women will continue to be led by Jennifer Foster, supported by Stephen Kirby, while the club begins the process of appointing a new permanent manager."

Kirk initially joined Leicester as director of football before being appointed manager in November 2022.

He began his managerial career at Hibernian Ladies in 2010 before a brief spell with Preston's men's team.

Kirk then returned to women's football, becoming manager of Bristol City and Everton, either side of a period as Manchester United's assistant manager.