Championship: Four huge games back-to-back on Easter Monday!

Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league table, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the Championship on a bumper Easter Monday.

Four games back-to-back on Sky Sports Football!

Turn on your TV and get yourself comfortable, because from 12pm we are live throughout the day on Sky Sports Football.

Leicester City's faltering promotion-chase takes them into a clash with play-off hunting Norwich City in the opener at the King Power Stadium (12.30pm), before we move to the other end of the table as Stoke City take on Huddersfield with both sides battling to beat the drop.

Then it's tea-time at Portman Road as Ipswich welcome Southampton to East Anglia (5.30pm), before Leeds United host Hull City in the evening kick-off (8pm).

Expect swings, roundabouts and drama all over.

Championship Predictions

Sky Sports' David Prutton predicts the Championship games live on Sky on Easter Monday:

Leicester vs Norwich (12.30pm): "I can't quite believe where Leicester find themselves. I keep double-checking the table. For them to miss out on automatics would be unthinkable. But Norwich are in such good form right now it could be another tricky, tricky game for the Foxes. Score draw for me. 2-2."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leicester City.

Stoke vs Huddersfield (3pm): "What a win that was for Stoke at Hull City. I didn't see it coming and it's given them some real breathing space away from the bottom three. Huddersfield are in no kind of form at all, so I can't see past a Potters win here. 2-0."

Ipswich vs Southampton (5.30pm): "It is starting to feel like fate is on Ipswich's side. The way they won at Blackburn on Friday, with the goalkeeping clanger at one end going in their favour while at their end they managed to get away with it. Southampton will be feeling a little low after their result against Middlesbrough. I just think with the emotion there will be at Portman Road this is a home win. 2-1."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Leeds United.

Leeds vs Hull (8pm): Leeds were a little depleted on Friday night and came up against a determined Watford side, so to come away from that one with a point probably represents a decent result at this stage. Hull suffered a worrying home defeat to Stoke, with the squad they have they should be pushing a lot harder for the play-offs. At their best they can cause Leeds problems, but I think Daniel Farke's side will bounce back. 2-0."

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Prutton's Championship Predictions for Easter Monday (remaining 3pms) Birmingham vs Preston: 1-1

Coventry vs Cardiff: 2-0

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wednesday: 1-0

Plymouth vs Bristol City: 1-1

Rotherham vs Millwall: 0-1

Sunderland vs Blackburn: 1-0

Swansea vs QPR: 1-1

West Brom vs Watford: 2-0

Race for the PL: Who will prevail in battle to reach the top flight?

We take a look at how the race for promotion to the Premier League is shaping up...

Eight games kicking off at 3pm on Easter Monday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Special on Sky Sports News from 2pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on the website and app.

Sky Bet Championship table

Watch free Championship highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.