Kyle Walker-Peters interview: Life at Southampton and training under Kieran McKenna

When Kyle Walker-Peters takes to the pitch at Portman Road on Monday evening, there will be a very familiar face in the opposing dugout.

Kieran McKenna was a youth coach at Tottenham as Walker-Peters rose through the academy, and played a more crucial role in his development than the Southampton defender had perhaps realised until this season.

As the inverted full-back role has taken over in the game, Walker-Peters has McKenna to thank for getting him used to the role at a young age.

"He had me doing it a long time ago!" Walker-Peters, 26, tells Sky Sports. "I'm pretty sure he was one of the staff members responsible for making me into a full-back.

"And I've been playing left-back since I was 17 at the academy at Spurs. It's something I'm really comfortable with.

"I'd almost say the inverted role is perfect for me, being a lot more attacking and having the balance to know when to attack and defend. It has evolved perfectly for me.

"He's a great guy and a great coach and I think everyone is seeing that with the job he's doing at Ipswich."

Image: Kyle Walker-Peters in action for Southampton

Walker-Peters has been one of the standout players in the Championship this season, and whatever work McKenna did with him has been to Southampton's gain - and particularly that of new manager Russell Martin.

"I've enjoyed it. We've had a really good season with Russell and all his staff coming in. They've made a huge difference to the club and I've enjoyed playing under him.

"As a footballer you want to be on the ball as much as possible. It's credit to him and the style he's implemented, and with all the boys taking it on board."

In any other season the points tally Southampton have would see them cruising to promotion. But the quality of the race means the play-offs look likely.

Walker-Peters is choosing to see the positives from the situation, however.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Southampton and Middlesbrough.

"It's not frustrating and it's nice to be in this league when it's such high quality," he says. "You want to come out as the best and that's what we're going to try and do."

And ultimately the goal is still to get back to the Premier League. Walker-Peters admits it would mean everything to steer the club that gave him his real break back to the top flight.

"I came here as a 22-year-old looking for more game time, and to establish myself as a Premier League footballer, and they gave me the platform to do that.

"Getting the club back to the Premier League would mean a lot. I don't care how. I just want to do it."