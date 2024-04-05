Scottish Premiership: Rangers vs Celtic on Sky, top six race in balance & more

Most of the hype is around Sunday's crucial title battle between Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers, live on Sky, but there's still plenty to play for across the rest of the Scottish Premiership too.

The Sky Sports cameras will be at Ibrox on Sunday as Rangers host Celtic, with every other match covered on Sky Sports News and in our live blog on the Sky Sports App and website.

Take a look at what's at stake this weekend...

What's live on Sky?

Rangers trail Celtic by one point in the Scottish Premiership with a game in hand ahead of Sunday's crunch Old Firm clash at Ibrox.

Brendan Rodgers' side have the upper hand in these fixtures this season with home and away wins and it was much the same last season with the Hoops winning four of the six meetings - including both in cup ties.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive all the goals from this season's Old Firm matches as Rangers and Celtic prepare to go head to head in a match that could go a long way to deciding who wins the Scottish Premiership title.

The two sides meet for the third time this season, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 12pm, with the Glasgow rivals both harbouring real hopes of taking the title.

Can Dundee make it three in a row?

Image: Can Dundee secure top six?

Dundee can take a huge step towards securing a place in the top six if they make it three straight league wins on Saturday.

Tony Docherty's side are currently sixth, one point ahead of Hibs with a game in hand ahead of the league split later this month.

Image: Motherwell have an outside chance of a top-six spot

Motherwell still have a slim chance of a top-six finish but would need to win at Dens Park and hope other results go their way this weekend.

The Fir Park side have won four of their last six away games against Dundee in the Scottish Premiership, but have failed to pick up three points in both of their last two league trips to Dens.

Will St Mirren secure top six?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Aberdeen.

St Mirren will all but secure a place in the top six on Saturday if they can beat Hearts in Paisley.

The Buddies have won their last three games at the SMiSA Stadium, scoring twice on each occasion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Kilmarnock.

Hearts are without a win in their last two league games but are sitting comfortably in third, 11 points clear of the rest.

The Jambos won their last meeting with St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership 2-0 in December, and are aiming to beat the Buddies twice in the same league season for the first time since 2021-22.

Can St Johnstone avoid another defeat?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Dundee.

While Hibs are still in the hunt for a place in the top six, St Johnstone are desperate for points to avoid being dragged back into the relegation play-off.

They are currently 10th in the table, just one point ahead of Ross County, with two games until the split.

Image: Myziane Maolida has scored in Hibs' last four league games

Nick Montgomery's side have won each of their last three home league games, and currently sit seventh just one point behind Dundee.

Myziane Maolida has scored in each of his last four Scottish Premiership games; the last player to score in five straight top-flight appearances for Hibernian was Christian Doidge in December 2019.

Will Leven make it three wins with Aberdeen?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County.

Peter Leven has secured back-to-back league wins since taking interim charge of Aberdeen following Neil Warnock's departure as he looks to guarantee their survival.

The Dons are now six points above the relegation play-off and are unbeaten in their last three games against Livingston in the Premiership.

Livi are 10 points adrift at the foot of the table and have won just one of their last 23 league games. They have lost four of their last five, conceding three goals in each of those games.

Can Ross County boost their survival hopes?

Image: Can Don Cowie lead Ross County to Premiership survival?

Ross County are winless in their last 14 away league games and currently sit 11th in the table, one point behind St Johnstone.

The Staggies won their previous away trip to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership earlier this season 1-0, ending a run of seven such games without a win at Rugby Park.

The was one of just three home defeats in the league this season for Killie who have lost just three league matches at home this season.

Marley Watkins has scored in each of his last three Premiership games - the last Kilmarnock player to score in four consecutive league appearances for Kilmarnock was Kris Boyd in March 2018.

