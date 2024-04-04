 Skip to content
Update

Arsenal top scorers 2023/24: Bukayo Saka clear of Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard top chart

Bukayo Saka clear of Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard top chart - keep track of Arsenal's top goalscorers in the Premier League for the 2023/24 season with our updated table

Thursday 4 April 2024 08:59, UK

Bukayo Saka was inspired for Arsenal against Newcastle

Who are Arsenal's top goalscorers in the Premier League in 2023/24?

Also See:

See the latest standings below, track the Premier League fixtures in the run-in catch up on Premier League highlights from every game so far this season.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm

Trending

Update

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, WSL, boxing, Miami tennis and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports