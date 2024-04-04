 Skip to content
Update

Brighton top scorers 2023/24: Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra and Evan Ferguson top chart

Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra and Evan Ferguson top chart - keep track of Brighton's top goalscorers in the Premier League for the 2023/24 season with our updated table

Thursday 4 April 2024 09:00, UK

Joao Pedro celebrates scoring Brighton's fourth goal of the game

Who are Brighton's top goalscorers in the Premier League in 2023/24?

Also See:

See the latest standings below, track the Premier League fixtures in the run-in catch up on Premier League highlights from every game so far this season.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm

Trending

Update

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, WSL, boxing, Miami tennis and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports