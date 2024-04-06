Premier League predictions: Man Utd hammering on the cards? Forest to beat Tottenham

Jones Knows sprinkles his betting insight and analysis on the weekend's Premier League action, where he can see Liverpool dishing out a hammering to Man Utd.

Manchester United vs Liverpool, Sunday 3.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Someone is going to give Manchester United a hammering before the season is out.

Step forward Liverpool?

United could be without four senior central defenders through injury, meaning Harry Maguire and Willy Kambwala, protected by the clunky Casemiro, could be the resistance United offer up to a Liverpool attack that has scored three or more goals in seven of their last 11 Premier League games. United are heading into battle with a shield made of poppadums and an underlying process which is becoming quite laughable.

They have faced the most shots in the Premier League in 2024 (225) - it's also the most shots faced of any team in Europe's major leagues. The corners conceded numbers also remain out of control, shipping 101 in their last 10 Premier League games - again, the most of any Premier League team.

For context, Liverpool have conceded just 34 in their last 11 games. The markets have finally reacted to these numbers with the Liverpool corner line set at eight or more here at 5/4 with Sky Bet which is a little shorter than ideal but still should be a bet that lands in what could be a landslide of an away win.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-6

Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Sunday 5.30pm

Sheffield United are a basic Premier League team. However, doing the basics of football right is enough to cause Chelsea's defence lots of problems.

Ben Brereton Diaz and Oli McBurnie will be roughing up the centre-backs, where fouls conceded against these two remains a betting angle to exploit. Bournemouth duo Chris Mepham and Illia Zabarnyi both made one foul each in that 2-2 draw with Chris Wilder's men, while Tosin was penalised three times in the 3-3 draw with Fulham and Ibrahima Konate made two fouls on Thursday tasked with facing Brereton Diaz.

So, Chelsea defender Axel Disasi's prices of one or more fouls at 4/5 with Sky Bet and 4/1 for two or more rate as a juicy bit of value to attack.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest, Sunday 6pm, live on Sky Sports

Tottenham's style of football does make them an entertaining watch but from a betting standpoint they remain a team I just simply can't trust at short prices, such is their vulnerability to being counter-attacked. In the outright market at 4/11 with Sky Bet they are easily swerved against a dangerous, if inconsistent, Nottingham Forest attack.

Goals look the obvious angle of attack based on Tottenham's games averaging a cool 3.53 goals per game this season.

Both teams have scored in 18 of their last 21 Premier League games, too. That makes the 5/6 with Sky Bet on both teams scoring and the game producing over 2.5 goals look a cracking angle to exploit in a game Forest are taken to make inroads on the counter.

They surely head to north London full of beans after the way they ripped through Fulham in the first half in midweek, where Morgan Gibbs-White ran the show. His influence can help Forest add to the goalfest and give punters a good run at 9/1 with Sky Bet to win in a game where both teams score.

