Jones Knows best bets: Newcastle's Alexander Isak can lead home 13/2 weekend treble

How did we get on last weekend?

Both bets went south. The fourfold (Manchester City to beat Arsenal, Everton double chance, 50+ booking points in Villa vs Wolves & Tosin 1+ foul vs Sheffield United) was in the bin at 5pm on Saturday after Seamus Coleman's own goal gifted Bournemouth the points against Everton. Tosin made three fouls and there were 70 booking points in Aston Villa vs Wolves but it mattered little in the grand scheme of things.

My 0-0 half-time correct score in Tottenham vs Luton at 9/2 was a little tough to take based on the argument being based on Spurs not being able to score in first halves. Well, they didn't score in a first half again but it was a shame that Luton did. A classic case of being so right, but so wrong.

P+L = +26.5

Image: Alexander Isak is 10/1 to score twice vs Fulham

Alexander Isak just scores this weekend at Fulham - odds-against prices have to be snapped up.

Goals look the obvious angle of attack based on Tottenham's games averaging a cool 3.53 goals per game this season. Both teams have scored in 18 of their last 21 Premier League games, too. That makes the 5/6 with Sky Bet on both teams scoring and over 2.5 goals looking a cracking angle to exploit vs Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Turing to Chelsea's trip to Sheffield United, Ben Brereton Diaz and Oli McBurnie will be roughing up the centre-backs, where fouls conceded against these two remains a betting angle to exploit. Bournemouth duo Chris Mepham and Illia Zabarnyi both made one foul each in that 2-2 draw with Wilder's men while Tosin was penalised three times in the 3-3 draw with Fulham and Ibrahim Konate made two fouls on Thursday when tasked with facing Brereton Diaz.

So, Chelsea defender Axel Disasi's price of one or more fouls at 4/5 with Sky Bet looks worth snapping up.

I'm a sucker and huge believer in the underlying performance metrics for when it comes to making sensible betting picks, so with a dangerous attack like Newcastle arriving, I'm happy to invest in a pro-Toon angle against Fulham, whose defensive metrics are woeful for a second season running.

Isak, looking in fine fettle, has 10 goals in his last 13 appearances and has netted in his last four Premier League games. Of players to have scored at least 20 goals in the Premier League, Isak's goals per 90 rate is the fourth best of any player at 0.72 while his shot conversion rate of 24.27 per cent is only bettered by Erling Haaland.

He looks big price to get among the goals this weekend.