Bundesliga title race: Bayer Leverkusen can snatch title from Bayern Munich this weekend live on Sky Sports

Bayer Leverkusen could finally be confirmed as Bundesliga champions this weekend, with the climax of the title race shown live on Sky Sports.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, who are yet to lose a match in all competitions this season, lie 16 points ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich - who have won the last 11 Bundesliga titles.

With six rounds of games remaining, all Leverkusen need to do is match Bayern's Bundesliga result this weekend to be confirmed as title winners.

Bayern host Cologne on Saturday afternoon, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 2.30pm. Should Bayern lose that game, then Leverkusen will be confirmed as champions without having to kick a ball.

Should Bayern win on Saturday, then Leverkusen will claim the title if they beat Werder Bremen at home on Sunday afternoon, live on Sky Sports with kick off at 4.30pm.

Leverkusen winning the league title would end Bayern's recent dominance of the German top flight, making them the first team to pip the Bavarian club to the title since Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund in 2012. It would also mean Harry Kane having to wait a little longer for a first trophy of his career.

Leverkusen boss Alonso, meanwhile, is on the brink of a first major honour as a manager in his first full season as a head coach.

The Spaniard was strongly linked to the vacant positions at Liverpool and Bayern, but committed his short-term future to Leverkusen earlier this spring.

Leverkusen, Bayern faces English opposition in Europe this week

Before those crucial Bundesliga games this weekend, both Bayern and Leverkusen take on English opposition in Europe this midweek.

Bayern's last realistic chance for a trophy this season is the Champions League and they travel to Arsenal for the quarter-final first leg in London on Tuesday night. The return leg is in Munich on April 17.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, host David Moyes' West Ham in the Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday night.

