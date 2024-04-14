FREE STREAM: Watch the 2024 EFL end-of-season awards show live on Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE STREAM! | The EFL Awards LIVE!

There may be promotion, relegation and play-off scenarios to resolve throughout the EFL, but it's already time for their end-of-season awards.

Sky Sports will stream the show live, with a variety of awards being handed out in the Championship, League One and League Two.

Kieran McKenna, Liam Rosenior and Daniel Farke have all been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Season award, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Crysencio Summerville and Sammie Szmodics are in line for the best-player prize.

Stream the EFL 2024 awards for free on Sky Sports from 6.15pm.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.