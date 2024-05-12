SV Darmstadt vs TSG Hoffenheim: Watch FREE STREAM with Sky Sports

Watch SV Darmstadt vs. TSG Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga with our free stream, kick-off 2.30pm
Thursday 9 May 2024 17:58, UK
Live action from the Bundesliga as SV Darmstadt face TSG Hoffenheim.
Sky Sports is the home of the Bundesliga in the UK and Ireland.
As the home of German top-flight football in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, football fans will be able to tune in to Sky Sports to watch all the best Bundesliga action
Matches are broadcast via Sky Sports' linear, digital and social channels.