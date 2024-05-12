Paul Merson Says: Arsenal need Liverpool to beat Aston Villa on Monday Night Football to keep Tottenham 'hungry'

Paul Merson believes Arsenal's Premier League title chances rest on Liverpool beating Aston Villa on Monday Night Football in order to keep Tottenham "hungry" for their clash against Man City, live on Sky Sports on Tuesday.

Arsenal returned to the top of the league with a 1-0 win at Manchester United on Sunday to ensure the Premier League title race will go down to the final day. But Man City, currently a point behind Arsenal, will reclaim top spot if they win their game in hand at Spurs on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City Tuesday 14th May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

It means Arsenal must now hope their north London rivals do them a favour by getting a result at home to Man City to put them on course for a first Premier League title in two decades. Fifth-placed Spurs, however, may have nothing to play for against City, with victory for fourth-placed Aston Villa over Liverpool on Monday, live on Sky Sports, ending their Champions League qualification hopes.

Aston Villa

Liverpool Monday 13th May 6:30pm

Therefore, Arsenal will want Liverpool to avoid defeat at Villa Park to keep Spurs' top-four ambitions alive with Villa, who boast an eight-better goal difference than Spurs, facing a tricky final-day trip to in-form Crystal Palace, while Tottenham go to already-relegated Sheffield United.

Image: Arsenal's win at Old Trafford sent them back to the top of the Premier League

"Every Arsenal fan needs Aston Villa to get beaten," Merson told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leandro Trossard's strike sinks Manchester United as Arsenal return to the top of the Premier League

"If Liverpool can get a result, Tottenham have to stay hungry on Tuesday and I know it's an eight-goal spread at the moment but if they went and got a draw and Liverpool win by two or three goals tomorrow night, then all of a sudden Aston Villa play Palace. No one wants to play Palace at the moment and they [Tottenham] go to Sheffield United and Sheffield United... wow.

"But if Villa get a result [against Liverpool], there's no way [Tottenham get a result against Man City].

"They won't be playing for anything. I played in them games, they aren't wanting Arsenal to win the league.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It will get to a stage where Tottenham fans will cheer if Man City score. They will!

"The one thing they don't want is Arsenal to win the league, that's the one thing, but they have no choice, if Aston Villa get beat, than to stay hungry."

Merse: I'll get a tattoo if Spurs beat Man City

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Burnley

The ex-Arsenal midfielder also questioned Tottenham's decision to hold a lap of appreciation before their final home game, with players and their families applauding fans on the pitch after Saturday's 2-1 home win over Burnley - the club's penultimate home match.

He said: "That summed it up when they done a lap of honour [on Saturday], because they know!

"Man Utd have got Newcastle on Wednesday - they didn't do it [after the Arsenal loss]!"

Image: Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou leads a lap of appreciation after the penultimate home game of the season following Saturday's win over Burnley

Manchester City have never won a Premier League game at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, raising Arsenal's hopes that Spurs can help them.

But Pep Guardiola's side won at Tottenham in the FA Cup fourth round in January and are on a 21-game unbeaten Premier League run, leading to Merson claiming he will get a Spurs tattoo if Ange Postecoglou's side beat City.

He said: "I watched them [Spurs] the other day [against Burnley]. I don't see it.

"If they win [against City], I'll have a Tottenham tattoo!

"It'll be that little cockerel on the ball [Spurs' badge]. I will have it, I tell you, I will have it!"

'We're going to be the biggest Tottenham fans!'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kai Havertz says he'll be the biggest fan of Tottenham ever as their rivals play Manchester City on Tuesday night

Meanwhile, Arsenal forward Kai Havertz joked after the win at Old Trafford that he will be a "big" Spurs fan on Tuesday.

He told Sky Sports: "We're going to be the biggest Tottenham fans. We are all going to be. Let's hope for the best."

Gunners defender William Saliba, speaking to Sky Sports News, echoed what his team-mate said: "We know Man City can decide if they win or not, but we have to do our job to not have any regrets at the end.

"We did our job [against Man Utd] and we have to do it next week.

"Let's see on Tuesday. They have to play against Tottenham and let's pray and hope. We will be Tottenham supporters on Tuesday for one game only.

"After that, even on Sunday anything can happen. We know that football is crazy sometimes so let's see."

Image: William Saliba says the Arsenal players will be Tottenham fans for one day

Rooney: Spurs boss and players won't want to lose City game

Ex-Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney recalled a similar situation in the 1995 Premier League title race when leaders Blackburn travelled to Liverpool on the final day, with the Reds knowing victory over Rovers could hand rivals Man Utd the title.

Liverpool did in fact beat Blackburn 2-1 at Anfield thanks to Jamie Redknapp's 90th-minute free-kick, but Man Utd failed to win at West Ham with their 1-1 draw seeing Kenny Dalglish's side claim the title by a point.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Blackburn's last-day Premier League title win at Liverpool in 1995

Rooney told Sky Sports: "I think we've seen it before in '95 when Blackburn went to Anfield and Liverpool beat Blackburn.

"I think players will surprise you, and I can't see the players or the manager wanting them to go in there and lose the game.

"They'll have to think for themselves and try to win the game. It's going to be difficult enough as it is to beat Manchester City."

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Book the fight now

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.