Leeds United vs Norwich City: Championship play-off semi-final second leg preview

It is all to play for in the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final between Leeds United and Norwich City. Watch it live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm on Thursday night; Kick-off 8pm.
Tuesday 14 May 2024 17:20, UK
Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam:
"In a match with so much attacking brilliance on display, it was defences that dominated in what ended up being a rather edgy first leg at Carrow Road on Sunday.
"Norwich started brightly but then soon sunk back into their shape and seemed to accept that a goalless draw was enough for them, while Leeds never quite committed enough to win the tie.
"Undoubtedly it is Leeds that have the advantaged going into the second leg. Win at home, in front of their crowd at Elland Road, and they are at Wembley. But they will be well aware that they lost their last two games at home of the season, and that Norwich will come to sit deep, soak it up and try and tear into them on the counter-attack.
"Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto were well-nullified by Norwich in the first leg, perhaps not helped by the rusty performance of Georginio Rutter - who still hasn't looked fit since his surgery and quick return during the March international break - and the missing Patrick Bamford. Will Daniel Farke change things up and bring Joel Piroe or Dan James into his side? Or stick with the side he trusted in the first leg?
"Norwich boss David Wagner also has decisions to make. Josh Sargent hobbled off late in the first leg, and will be assessed before the trip to West Yorkshire. Jonathan Rowe, starting his first game since recovering from a long-term injury, didn't quite look up to full speed.
"Whoever does start, it wouldn't be a surprise if this tie is decided by a single goal, or if it instead goes all the way."
Leeds have appeared in the EFL play-offs five times and have failed to seal promotion on any occasion.
Norwich have two EFL play-off appearances, both in the second tier, winning promotion once.
In the 19 Championship play-off campaigns there have been since 2004/05, the team that has finished third has by far the most wins. The team that finishes sixth has the least. Blackpool in 2010 were the last team to occupy the final play-off place and seal promotion.
