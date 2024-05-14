Leeds United vs Norwich City: Championship play-off semi-final second leg preview

Leeds vs Norwich: How to watch & follow on Thursday night

On TV: Live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

Online: Sky Customers can also watch on Sky Go or the Sky Sports app from 7pm.

How to follow: You will be able to follow our live blog from 7pm across our website and app, where we will have free in-game clips of all the goals and key moments, and free highlights shortly after full-time.

The Championship play-off schedule

First legs - reports & highlights

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Norwich's clash with Leeds in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of West Brom's clash with Southampton in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Second legs

Leeds vs Norwich (8pm) - Thur May 16

Southampton vs West Brom (8pm) - Fri May 17

Final

Wembley (3pm) - Sunday May 26

VOTE: Who will win the Championship play-offs?

How the season finished

How the first leg played out in numbers

Defences dominated the first leg, will attacks prevail in the second?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' EFL editor Simeon Gholam analyses Norwich's goalless draw with Leeds in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam:

"In a match with so much attacking brilliance on display, it was defences that dominated in what ended up being a rather edgy first leg at Carrow Road on Sunday.

"Norwich started brightly but then soon sunk back into their shape and seemed to accept that a goalless draw was enough for them, while Leeds never quite committed enough to win the tie.

"Undoubtedly it is Leeds that have the advantaged going into the second leg. Win at home, in front of their crowd at Elland Road, and they are at Wembley. But they will be well aware that they lost their last two games at home of the season, and that Norwich will come to sit deep, soak it up and try and tear into them on the counter-attack.

"Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto were well-nullified by Norwich in the first leg, perhaps not helped by the rusty performance of Georginio Rutter - who still hasn't looked fit since his surgery and quick return during the March international break - and the missing Patrick Bamford. Will Daniel Farke change things up and bring Joel Piroe or Dan James into his side? Or stick with the side he trusted in the first leg?

"Norwich boss David Wagner also has decisions to make. Josh Sargent hobbled off late in the first leg, and will be assessed before the trip to West Yorkshire. Jonathan Rowe, starting his first game since recovering from a long-term injury, didn't quite look up to full speed.

"Whoever does start, it wouldn't be a surprise if this tie is decided by a single goal, or if it instead goes all the way."

Norwich and Leeds: seasons in stats

EFL play-off records

Image: Leeds were beaten in their most recent play-off attempt by Derby in the Championship semi-finals in 2019

Leeds have appeared in the EFL play-offs five times and have failed to seal promotion on any occasion.

1986/87 - lost in Division Two (now Championship) final over two legs to Charlton Athletic. This was before the final was played as a one-off a Wembley.

2005/06 - lost in Championship final to Watford 3-0 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

2007/08 - lost in League One final to Doncaster at Wembley.

2008/09 - lost in League One semi-finals to Millwall.

2018/19 - lost in Championship semi-finals to Derby County.

Image: Norwich City won their last play-off campaign in 2015

Norwich have two EFL play-off appearances, both in the second tier, winning promotion once.

2001/02 - lost in Division One (now Championship) final to Birmingham City at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

2014/15 - WON in Championship play-offs, beating Middlesbrough in the final at Wembley.

Who wins through in the Championship play-offs?

In the 19 Championship play-off campaigns there have been since 2004/05, the team that has finished third has by far the most wins. The team that finishes sixth has the least. Blackpool in 2010 were the last team to occupy the final play-off place and seal promotion.

Who has won promotion? Since 2004/05... 3rd: ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅

✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅ 4th: ✅✅✅✅

✅✅✅✅ 5th: ✅✅✅✅

✅✅✅✅ 6th: ✅✅

Championship Team of the Season revealed!

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton reveal their Sky Sports Championship team of the season for 2023/24.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam and David Prutton reveal their Sky Sports Championship team of the season for 2023/24.

