Jose Mourinho: Former Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham manager set to take charge of Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho is set to sign a two-year deal with Fenerbahce after verbally agreeing to take charge of the Turkish Super Lig side.

Mourinho is not yet in Istanbul but the paperwork is being finalised on an agreement that will include the option to extend his stay until the summer of 2027.

Fenerbahce recorded 99 points and lost just once in the Super Lig this season yet still finished second to city rivals Galatasaray, prompting the exit of Ismail Kartal, the head coach.

Fenerbahce will enter the Champions League at the second qualifying round next season and Mourinho is understood to see the move as an exciting challenge.

The Istanbul side are one of the most successful in the history of Turkish football but have not won the title since 2014.

Mourinho has been out of work since being sacked by Roma in January after two-and-a-half seasons in charge.

The 61-year-old has won 21 major honours across spells with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Roma, while he took Tottenham to the Carabao Cup final before being sacked in 2021.

Mourinho is the only manager to have won the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

Speaking to Sky Sports in March at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Mourinho said: "Roma was great because we did two European finals in two years - that's hard in a club that never did it.

"I have to wait for the right opportunity. I want to work tomorrow if possible but I don't want to make the wrong decision."

Mourinho's Fenerbahce squad will include Fred, the midfielder he signed at Manchester United in 2018.