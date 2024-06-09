Fabian Hurzeler: Brighton closing in on appointing 31-year-old St Pauli boss as new head coach

Brighton are in talks with St Pauli about Fabian Hurzeler taking over as their new head coach, with the club having secured a work permit for the 31-year-old.

Hurzeler, who guided St Pauli to promotion to the Bundesliga after winning last season's Bundesliga 2 title, is set to replace the recently departed Roberto De Zerbi on the south coast this summer.

Brighton and St Pauli are in talks about compensation for Hurzeler, who the Premier League side identified following their data-led analysis.

If Houston-born Hurzeler takes charge at the Amex, he will become the youngest manager in Premier League history.

Sky Sports News reported on Friday that previous Brighton boss Graham Potter would not be returning for a second spell as head coach despite talks between him and the club.

Image: Hurzeler would become the youngest manager in Premier League history should he take charge of Brighton

'One of the hottest German coaches' | Hurzeler a 'brave solution' for Brighton

Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg:

"Hurzeler was a former professional footballer and only started his managerial career a few years ago. I would say he's one of the hottest coaches in German football. Many German clubs are interested in him as well.

"On their way to promotion, St Pauli played sensational football. Hurzeler is a good character and a good guy. He's a bit like Julian Nagelsmann - they're both very modern, very confident, very brave. Hurzeler loves to attack, he wants to have the ball. He's not a defensive coach.

"I can understand why Brighton have kept an eye on Hurzeler and I think they've got a good chance to sign him. Hurzeler is very ambitious and for sure, 31 years of age is very young, but he has nothing to lose.

"He has a great connection with the players, he's a leading figure despite his age, and he was absolutely accepted around the club with the fans.

"For Hurzeler, he has to ask himself if it's the right step for him right now, but from the way he manages the team and the way he wants to play football, he could be the perfect solution and a very brave solution for Brighton at this stage."

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League officially opens on Friday June 14 - the same day that Euro 2024 starts.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at midnight in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.