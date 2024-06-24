EFL 2024/25: Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two fixtures released at 9am on Wednesday

The fixtures for the 2024/25 Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two seasons will be released at 9am on Wednesday.

At Sky Sports, we will have comprehensive coverage of the release across our digital platforms and on Sky Sports News.

They yet-to-be-announced curtain-raiser will kick-start a new era on Sky Sports, with every game of the opening weekend in the EFL available on the newly-launched Sky Sports+.

In total, 1,059 EFL matches are set to be broadcast across existing Sky Sports over each of the next five seasons.

Every single League One and League Two team will be featured live on Sky at least 20 times next season and every one of the 24 Championship clubs will be live on Sky at least 24 times.

Opening weekend : August 10/11

: August 10/11 Final day : May 3, 2025

: May 3, 2025 Play-off final weekend: May 24-26, 2025

So what is Sky Sports+?

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.

With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.

I am a Sky subscriber, do I need to pay extra to watch my team?

No!

Customers with a full Sky Sports subscription won't need to do a thing.

Once live, Sky Sports+ will simply drop into the existing Sky experience, across Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and NOW.

The revamped Sky Sports app will also become the ultimate home of sports streaming on mobile devices with Sky Sports+ streams accessible directly from the app.

Stream any game from the EFL opening weekend live! The scale of Sky Sports+ will be evident from the opening weekend of the 2024/25 season, with every game from across all three divisions - the Championship, League One and League Two - streamed live, a first in broadcasting history.

Download the Sky Sports app now:

I am NOT a Sky subscriber, how can I watch my team?

For instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels, non-Sky subscribers can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.

From August, this will also include every single live Sky Sports+ stream and on demand catch-up content.

Which games will be live on Sky?

Each full weekend of EFL fixtures will see 10 live matches shown - including three Championship, two League One and two League Two matches all broadcast live at 12.30pm on Saturdays.

All opening weekend, final day, and midweek fixtures in the EFL will be shown live, as will all games played on Bank Holidays including Easter, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

The matches played in League One and League Two during international breaks will also be available live.

For the first time ever, fans will be also able to watch every match from the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Will fixtures keep moving if they are broadcast?

While some matches will be rescheduled for broadcast purposes, the majority of fixtures won't be moved.

How long in advance will I know about fixture changes?

All live matches selected for broadcast up to the FA Cup third Round in January 2025 will be communicated before the start of the season.

Live league matches in August and September will be released first, by early July.

Greater parity in the number of times that clubs are selected for TV coverage is also guaranteed.

Find out more here...