Archie Gray: Leeds reject offer of up to £40m from Brentford for 18-year-old midfielder as Tottenham begin talks

Tottenham are in talks over a deal for Archie Gray with Leeds, who rejected Brentford's offer for the teenage midfielder.

Nothing has been agreed between Spurs and Leeds yet, with the clubs only in the early discussions stage.

Gray was set to have a medical with Brentford this weekend after they agreed an initial £35m deal, which could have risen to £40m with bonuses, but Leeds turned down the Bees' structure of the payments.

Tottenham, alongside other clubs, watched Gray closely last season, a campaign for which Spurs loaned Joe Rodon to Leeds.

Brentford remain interested in Gray but are relaxed about the situation. It is understood the player is yet to give a final decision on his destination.

Gray enjoyed a breakout season at Elland Road, making 52 appearances in all competitions as the Whites lost in the Championship play-off final to Southampton - a game where he played the full 90 minutes.

He is the son of former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Burnley striker Andy Gray, and first featured in a first-team squad three months before his 16th birthday, when he was named on the bench for a Premier League game with Arsenal in December 2021.

