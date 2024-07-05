Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports: Man Utd vs Liverpool, Tottenham vs Arsenal and Man City vs Arsenal

Manchester United vs Liverpool, Tottenham vs Arsenal and Manchester City vs Arsenal are among games exclusively live on Sky Sports in August and September.

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot will face rivals Manchester United for the first time on Sunday September 1, live on Sky Sports, with the kick-off time at Old Trafford to be announced in due course.

Man Utd vs Liverpool will be part of a Super Sunday double-header on September 1 with the kick-off time of Newcastle vs Tottenham also still to be confirmed.

The first North London Derby of the season between Tottenham and Arsenal will be shown live on Sky Sports on Sunday September 15, with kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 2pm.

The top two from last season - champions Manchester City and runners-up Arsenal - then clash the following weekend as Pep Guardiola's side host the Gunners on Sunday September 22 - kick-off 4.30pm - live on Sky Sports.

In total, Sky Sports will show more than 20 live Premier League games in August and September, including the season opener between Man Utd and Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday August 16; kick-off 8pm.

Image: The games live on Sky Sports on the opening weekend of the new 2024/25 Premier League season

Friday August 16

Manchester United vs Fulham, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 17

West Ham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 18

Brentford vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm



Chelsea vs Manchester City, kick-off 4.30pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Dougie Critchley talks us through the big talking points following the release of the 2024/25 Premier League fixtures.

Monday August 19



Leicester City vs Tottenham, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 24

Aston Villa vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 25

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United, kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Brentford, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday August 31

West Ham vs Manchester City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 1

Newcastle vs Tottenham, kick-off tbc

Man Utd vs Liverpool, kick-off tbc

Saturday September 14

Aston Villa vs Everton, kick-off 5.30pm

Bournemouth vs Chelsea, kick-off 8pm

Sunday September 15

Tottenham vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Wolves vs Newcastle, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 21

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 22

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 2pm

Man City vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 28

Wolves vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm



Sunday September 29

Ipswich vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Man Utd vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday September 30

Bournemouth vs Southampton, kick-off 8pm

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25 2025.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday match week.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday 10 August, the Carabao Cup final on Sunday March 16 and the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 17.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28.

Sky Sports will show 128 games exclusively live in the 2024/25 season - and a brand new agreement between Sky Sports and the Premier League means even more live matches from 2025/26.

From 2025, Sky Sports will broadcast a record minimum of 215 Premier League matches a season after finalising a new four-year agreement.

Throughout the 2024/25 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

You can stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW - find out more about instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England cricket and much more.

Sky Sports+ will give more choice to sports fans via live streams and a new dedicated channel, at no extra cost.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be transformational in the amount of choice sports fans will have access to via live streams on Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the improved Sky Sports App on mobile.

With more coverage than ever before from the EFL, both tennis Tours and men's Super League, Sky Sports customers can enjoy more than 50 per cent more live sport this year.