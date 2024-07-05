Celtic vs Rangers: First Old Firm clash of new season live on Sky Sports

The first Old Firm game of the new Scottish Premiership season will be shown live on Sky Sports on September 1.

Two more matches have been added to the TV schedule with Celtic's trip to St Mirren also to be played in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday August 25.

With Sky Sports broadcasting up to 60 games available on the home of Scottish football this season, the new campaign will kick-off with a feast of live football on the opening weekend.

Hearts will host Rangers in the season opener at lunchtime on Saturday August 3, while champions Celtic begin their title defence at home to Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon - both live on Sky Sports.

That August 4 game at Celtic Park follows a Dundee derby as Dundee United mark their top-flight return at home to rivals Dundee - live on Sky Sports.

A new era at Aberdeen gets underway on Monday night as Jimmy Thelin's side visit St Johnstone in the final match live on the opening weekend.

Hearts vs Rangers - August 3, kick-off 12.30pm

Dundee United vs Dundee - August 4, kick-off 13.30pm

Celtic vs Kilmarnock - August 4, kick-off 4.30pm

St Johnstone vs Aberdeen - August 5, kick-off 8pm

Hibernian vs Celtic - August 11, kick-off 12.30pm

St Mirren vs Celtic - August 25, kick-off 12pm

Celtic vs Rangers - September 1, kick-off 12.30pm

Hearts vs Hibernian - December 26, kick-off 12.30pm

Rangers vs Celtic - January 2, kick-off 3pm

Dundee vs Dundee United - January 2, kick-off 5.30pm

Key dates for the 2024/25 season

The Scottish Premiership season begins on August 3 and unlike last campaign, there will be no winter break at the halfway stage.

The final round of pre-split fixtures takes place on April 12/13, while the regular season ends on May 17/18.

The Premiership play-off final, played over two legs live on Sky Sports, will bring the campaign to an end on May 22 and 25.

The Championship season begins on Friday August 2, with the final round of games on Friday May 2, 2025. Meanwhile, League One and League Two will kick off on Saturday August 3, with those campaigns ending on Saturday May 3.

The Viaplay League Cup final will be held on Sunday December 15 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

