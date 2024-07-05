Celtic vs Rangers: First Old Firm clash of new season live on Sky Sports

Celtic's trip to St Mirren has also been added to the Sky Sports schedule; Four matches will be live on Sky Sports across the opening weekend of the season; Sky Sports will offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 60 games available on the home of Scottish football
Friday 5 July 2024 16:06, UK
The first Old Firm game of the new Scottish Premiership season will be shown live on Sky Sports on September 1.
Two more matches have been added to the TV schedule with Celtic's trip to St Mirren also to be played in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday August 25.
With Sky Sports broadcasting up to 60 games available on the home of Scottish football this season, the new campaign will kick-off with a feast of live football on the opening weekend.
Hearts will host Rangers in the season opener at lunchtime on Saturday August 3, while champions Celtic begin their title defence at home to Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon - both live on Sky Sports.
That August 4 game at Celtic Park follows a Dundee derby as Dundee United mark their top-flight return at home to rivals Dundee - live on Sky Sports.
A new era at Aberdeen gets underway on Monday night as Jimmy Thelin's side visit St Johnstone in the final match live on the opening weekend.
Hearts vs Rangers - August 3, kick-off 12.30pm
Dundee United vs Dundee - August 4, kick-off 13.30pm
Celtic vs Kilmarnock - August 4, kick-off 4.30pm
St Johnstone vs Aberdeen - August 5, kick-off 8pm
Hibernian vs Celtic - August 11, kick-off 12.30pm
St Mirren vs Celtic - August 25, kick-off 12pm
Celtic vs Rangers - September 1, kick-off 12.30pm
Hearts vs Hibernian - December 26, kick-off 12.30pm
Rangers vs Celtic - January 2, kick-off 3pm
Dundee vs Dundee United - January 2, kick-off 5.30pm
The Scottish Premiership season begins on August 3 and unlike last campaign, there will be no winter break at the halfway stage.
The final round of pre-split fixtures takes place on April 12/13, while the regular season ends on May 17/18.
The Premiership play-off final, played over two legs live on Sky Sports, will bring the campaign to an end on May 22 and 25.
The Championship season begins on Friday August 2, with the final round of games on Friday May 2, 2025. Meanwhile, League One and League Two will kick off on Saturday August 3, with those campaigns ending on Saturday May 3.
The Viaplay League Cup final will be held on Sunday December 15 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.
Sky Sports - From 2024/25 up to 60 Scottish Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches.
Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.
Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.
Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.
Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.
Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.