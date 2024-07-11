Euro 2024 final: Will England get a bank holiday if Three Lions beat Spain and win the European Championships?

England are one win away from claiming their first European Championships - but will the country get a bank holiday if Gareth Southgate's side beat Spain in Sunday's Euro 2024 final?

Southgate's side are preparing for their first major tournament final on foreign soil after beating Netherlands 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final win on Wednesday night.

And should England come out on top on Sunday, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey believes the country should be given a bank holiday to celebrate.

"The Three Lions are playing their first ever final on foreign soil, and if they bring it home, the government should bring home a bank holiday to celebrate," he said in a statement.

"England deserves the chance to celebrate a once in a generation event. Who knows, we might even get decent weather."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England fans across the country went wild as Gareth Southgate's men booked their place in the European Championship final by beating Netherlands.

Newly-elected Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the Labour Party have previously been in favour of giving out bank holidays following major successes in English football.

When the England men's team reached the Euro 2020 final three years ago at Wembley, the Labour leader called for an "extra bank holiday".

"History has been made," he said at the time. "If we win on Sunday, the country should get the chance to celebrate it properly with an extra bank holiday, granted in the name of the England team."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Killers let their fans watch the end of the England semi-final and kicked off full time with an epic version of Mr Brightside!

When the Lionesses reached the Women's World Cup final in 2023, coincidentally also against Spain, the Labour leader also called for a bank holiday.

However, the Conservative government in power at the time ruled out the possibility of a bank holiday in the event of England winning. The Lionesses went on to lose the final 1-0 to Spain.

How are bank and public holidays handed out?

Bank holidays and public holidays are created by Royal Proclamation, with the head of state acting on the advice of ministers. The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is the government department responsible for bank holidays.

After England reached the final by beating the Netherlands on Wednesday night, King Charles said in a statement: "My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the UEFA European Championship - and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday's match.

"If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation's collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England."

Follow the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England live on Sky Sports' digital platforms via the live blog on Sunday, kick-off is at 8pm