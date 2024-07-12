 Skip to content

The Essential Euros podcast: Hear from England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of Sunday's final against Spain

The Euro 2024 final is nearly here; listen to our podcast for all the major talking points ahead of the Spain vs England showdown in Berlin, with expert analysis from our Sky Sports News reporters on the ground, as well as from a whole host of big-name pundits and former players

Friday 12 July 2024 21:33, UK

Essential Euros podcast

On the latest Essential Euros podcast, we hear from Gareth Southgate, Sky Sports' Sam Blitz, Dr Gill Cook and Miguel Delaney ahead of the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate speaks to Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett about the emotion tied to Sunday's final in Berlin and how to beat Spain.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent discusses Southgate's future in the role, with his contract currently set to expire in December.

Sky Sports digital football journalist Sam Blitz delivers the all important stats ahead of the heavyweight clash against Spain.

And sport psychologist Dr Gill Cook tells us why if it goes to penalties on Sunday, with this England team, there's nothing to worry about!

Trending

Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Michael Dawson says England have come into form at the perfect time whilst Paul Robinson says Gareth Southgate has got this England side tournament savvy.

Subscribe now on:

Also See:

Or alternatively listen above. You don't have to be a Sky subscriber to enjoy the Sky Sports Football podcast.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines for a chance to win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Stream the England Test match v West Indies, World Darts Matchplay and more