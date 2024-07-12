The Essential Euros podcast: Hear from England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of Sunday's final against Spain

The Euro 2024 final is nearly here; listen to our podcast for all the major talking points ahead of the Spain vs England showdown in Berlin, with expert analysis from our Sky Sports News reporters on the ground, as well as from a whole host of big-name pundits and former players
Friday 12 July 2024 21:33, UK
On the latest Essential Euros podcast, we hear from Gareth Southgate, Sky Sports' Sam Blitz, Dr Gill Cook and Miguel Delaney ahead of the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.
Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate speaks to Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett about the emotion tied to Sunday's final in Berlin and how to beat Spain.
Miguel Delaney of The Independent discusses Southgate's future in the role, with his contract currently set to expire in December.
Sky Sports digital football journalist Sam Blitz delivers the all important stats ahead of the heavyweight clash against Spain.
And sport psychologist Dr Gill Cook tells us why if it goes to penalties on Sunday, with this England team, there's nothing to worry about!
You don't have to be a Sky subscriber to enjoy the Sky Sports Football podcast.