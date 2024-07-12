The Essential Euros podcast: Hear from England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of Sunday's final against Spain

On the latest Essential Euros podcast, we hear from Gareth Southgate, Sky Sports' Sam Blitz, Dr Gill Cook and Miguel Delaney ahead of the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate speaks to Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett about the emotion tied to Sunday's final in Berlin and how to beat Spain.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent discusses Southgate's future in the role, with his contract currently set to expire in December.

Sky Sports digital football journalist Sam Blitz delivers the all important stats ahead of the heavyweight clash against Spain.

And sport psychologist Dr Gill Cook tells us why if it goes to penalties on Sunday, with this England team, there's nothing to worry about!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Dawson says England have come into form at the perfect time whilst Paul Robinson says Gareth Southgate has got this England side tournament savvy.

