England: Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino on FA shortlist to succeed Gareth Southgate

The FA has drawn up a lengthy shortlist of possible candidates to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager - and that list includes current Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and former Chelsea manager Graham Potter, Sky Sports News understands.

Senior figures at the FA are big fans of Potter, who has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023.

Also on the list of candidates is Mauricio Pochettino, who is available after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season. John McDermott, the FA's technical director, is a big supporter of Pochettino, who is thought to be interested in the idea of talking to the governing body.

Lee Carsley, the England U21 boss, is thought to be under consideration too, with the FA keen to include in its recruitment process managers who have come through the ranks at St George's Park.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Southgate, who left his role as England manager on Tuesday - two days after their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain - promised in the lead-up to Sunday's Euros final that he would not let the uncertainty over his future drag on for weeks.

Mark Bullingham, the FA chief executive, told reporters before the Euros began that they had a comprehensive succession plan in place - as any major organisation would - should either the manager of the men's or women's teams decide to leave or need to be replaced.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following England's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, 1966 World Cup winner Geoff Hurst discusses Southgate's future

But he refused to say who was under consideration - other than to confirm that the FA had not held talks with any possible replacements for Southgate as yet.

Bullingham and McDermott will lead the decision-making process, and it's understood an English coach would be their preference. Now Southgate has left, it is clear they will undergo a thorough process of due diligence and talk to a number of potential managers, before making the ultimate decision.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher says not many managers will look at what Gareth Southgate has achieved and feel they can better his success with England

However, with England due to start their Nations League campaign in six weeks' time, the FA does not have time to dither.

Potter turned down a number of job offers since, including from Ajax and other big European clubs, together with a host of Premier League opportunities.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gareth Southgate says the physical toll of issues England came into the tournament with, games that went into extra-time and having little possession against Spain took its toll in their Euro 2024 final loss

The chance to manage his country, however, may well be an opportunity that would tempt him back into management.

Senior figures within the FA also think highly of Howe, though his situation is more complicated, and potentially more expensive - with the issue of compensation potentially needing to be paid for a manager already in a job.

Howe signed a new 'long-term contract' with Newcastle in 2022, but it was never revealed exactly how long that was for. It is thought he would have to take a significant pay cut to take on the national manager's job, which may be another sticking point.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gareth Southgate and his England team have arrived back at London Stansted following their defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final

Howe's long-term supporters at the top of the club - Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghoudoussi - left St James's Park a few days ago after three years. That may encourage him to consider a move elsewhere, although he has previously suggested he is not ready to leave club management for an international role.

Southgate concerned over media criticism

Image: Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane both addressed the criticism of England's displays during Euro 2024

It is understood Southgate accepts and understands criticism of his tactics and selections, feeling they are part and parcel of football.

However, he is concerned about the level of criticism from certain sections of the media. Things changed for Southgate when the impact of some of that criticism affected the safety of those close to him.

A number of England's performances at Euro 2024 attracted criticism from fans and prominent pundits, including former England players. Southgate was also targeted by a small amount of plastic cups thrown by supporters after the 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

Southgate discussed the troubled he and his players faced operating within "an unusual environment" at the Euros, while captain Harry Kane also encouraged critical former England players to "remember what it is like to wear the shirt."