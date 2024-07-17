Leny Yoro: Lille defender undergoing Manchester United medical after £50m deal agreed

Lille defender Leny Yoro is undergoing a medical at Manchester United after a deal worth over £50m was agreed.

Man Utd have agreed personal terms in principle with the 18-year-old.

It was thought Real Madrid were the Frenchman's preference, but United have been working to convince him to join.

There is still work to do as a deal is not fully done, but Man Utd are now optimistic they can get it over the line.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt are players the club still admire - and remain options, subject to having budget and squad space available as the window evolves.

Signing two central defenders this summer is possible for Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag following the exits of Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala, and further departures would increase that likelihood.

Image: Lille defender Yoro is also a Real Madrid target this summer

The move for Yoro comes with Lille finding themselves in a difficult situation because he has one year left on his deal and can speak to clubs outside of France from January.

Yoro made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side last season and scored three goals.

Greenwood given permission to undergo Marseille medical

Image: Mason Greenwood spent last season on loan at Spanish club Getafe

Marseille are edging closer to a deal to sign Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

Personal terms have been agreed in principle and the 22-year-old has been given permission to undergo a medical.

The Ligue 1 side and Man Utd agreed a deal worth £26.5m (€31.6m) earlier this week.

United also have a significant sell-on clause, thought to be between 40 to 50 per cent.

The final decision over a move to Roberto De Zerbi's side now rests with Greenwood.

Lazio also bid for the forward but now appear to be moving on to other targets.

Fulham weighing up second bid for McTominay

Image: Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay is a Fulham target this summer

Internal discussions are continuing at Fulham over whether to go back in with a second bid for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

Sources have told Sky Sports News that Man Utd rejected a bid worth £17m from Fulham earlier this summer.

The Scotland international was Fulham's top target to replace Joao Palhinha last summer and Palhinha has now joined Bayern this month.

Tottenham's Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg and Fluminense's Andre are also options Marco Silva's side are looking at.

McTominay is also attracting interest from Galatasaray, while United are expecting bids from Saudi Arabia for Casemiro.

While United are not actively looking to sell, serious offers are likely to be considered, and against that backdrop, dialogue is open with Paris Saint-Germain over midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.