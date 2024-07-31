Jurgen Klopp rules out becoming next England manager and reaffirms commitment to break from coaching

Jurgen Klopp has ruled out a quick return to coaching after leaving Liverpool, and will definitely not be England's next manager.

The 57-year-old, who was not believed to be on the FA's shortlist, ruled himself out of the running at the International Coaches' Congress in Wurzburg.

When asked what kind of job opportunities his advisor Marc Kosicke had been bringing to him since he left Liverpool after nearly nine years in May, Klopp replied: "I have nothing to say about that.

"It doesn't matter who calls: In my resignation statement, I said that I wouldn't coach any country or club for a year. Some people must have missed that part. The very next day, someone called, and I said, 'Are you crazy? I just explained that yesterday'."

When the moderator raised reported interest from Euro 2024 finalists England following Gareth Southgate's resignation, Klopp said: "That would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said, 'I'll make an exception for you.' I know how lucky I am in this situation. There are a lot of managers here and the situation where the phone doesn't stop ringing and you can go anywhere is a fortune that few have. However, the timing couldn't be worse to contact me."

Klopp did admit he is still unsure whether he wants to return to coaching at all - but will remain in football in some capacity.

"I will work at something. I'm too young to just play padel tennis and only spend time with my grandchildren," he said. "Will it be coaching again? I would actually rule that out at the moment. We'll see how things look in a few months. Right now, nothing is coming through."

Eddie Howe says he has "unwavering" commitment to Newcastle as long as he is supported by the club - as he continues to be linked to the England men's manager job.

Howe is on the FA's shortlist to replace Gareth Southgate, who resigned after the Euro 2024 final loss to Spain.

Speaking to Sky Sports News from Newcastle's Adidas training base in Germany, Howe responded to the England speculation by saying he is solely focused on his current job.

However, amid a summer of change at Newcastle with sporting director Dan Ashworth departing for Manchester United, along with board members Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi also leaving the club, Howe said the new structure at the club "has to work for everybody".

The next England manager will be the best person for the job - regardless of their nationality.

Sky Sports News understands the Football Association is not restricting its search to replace Gareth Southgate, who resigned after eight years in charge 48 hours after losing the Euro 2024 final to Spain, to someone English.

However, it is thought that FA chief executive Mark Bullingham would prefer to hire an English manager.

On the eve of Euro 2024, where England lost in the final to Spain, Bullingham said on the record when asked directly if the next England manager would be English: "Any federation in the world would want to have a pool of top home-grown talent playing and managing at any time."

FA technical director John McDermott, who reports in to Bullingham, is known to have a good relationship with Mauricio Pochettino after the two men worked together closely at Tottenham.

Newcastle manager Howe and Graham Potter also have admirers among senior FA staff.

Howe signed a new multi-year contract extension last season - which was only made public by Newcastle CEO Darren Eales on Tuesday - meaning the FA would have to pay significant compensation to prise him away from St James' Park.

Sky Sports News understands that Newcastle are confident the 46-year-old will remain in charge.