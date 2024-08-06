Guido Rodriguez: West Ham sign Argentinian World Cup winner on a free transfer

West Ham have completed the signing of Argentina international and World Cup winner Guido Rodriguez.

Midfielder Rodriguez arrives at London Stadium on a free transfer, having departed Spanish club Real Betis, where he had spent four-and-a-half seasons, at the expiry of his contract in June.

"I'm very happy to be here," he said.

"I feel like it's every footballer's dream to play in the Premier League, and I was very excited when I heard that West Ham were interested in me.

"It's a historic club, that has a really interesting project. I think it's the right club for me, at the right time, and I hope together we can keep growing. I spoke to Edson [Alvarez] before signing, and we're both really looking forward to working together again.

"I will help the team in any way I can. I will bring experience to the team, and though I'm aware the Premier League is very physical, I'm ready to put the work in to make sure I'm up to the task.

"What I can say to the fans is that I will give them everything. I'm very motivated, and I think together with the supporters we can achieve many good things. I just can't wait to get going now!"

Image: Guido Rodríguez (photo credit: West Ham)

West Ham's technical director Tim Steidten believes the 30-year-old has attributes that should translate well into the intense environment of the Premier League.

"This is a massive moment for West Ham United in bringing a player of Guido's pedigree to the club. He is a player I have admired for a long time, and we couldn't be happier to have completed the deal to bring him to east London," said Steidten.

"Guido is a defensive midfielder whose intelligence in and out of possession is a real strength to his game. He is also a proven winner, having won the World Cup, Copa America and Finalissima with Argentina, so to have secured his services is a big statement of intent by the Club.

"We feel it is important to strike a balance between youth and experience across the squad, and adding a player with the experience and leadership qualities of Guido will be a real asset to the club moving forwards.

"It's a busy period in this transfer window, and the board are continuing to show they're backing us to bring quality players to West Ham United."

The midfielder becomes West Ham's sixth summer signing following the arrivals of defender Max Kilman, winger Luis Guilherme, Wes Foderingham, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug.

Image: Niclas Fullkrug has joined West Ham from Borussia Dortmund in a £27.5m deal. Credit: West Ham United

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.