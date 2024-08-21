Joachim Andersen: Fulham close to agreeing deal to re-sign Crystal Palace defender for close to £30m

Fulham are close to agreeing a deal with Crystal Palace over the signing of defender Joachim Andersen.

Talks advanced over the past 48 hours and a compromise on a fee has been found. Palace had been seeking £40m for Andersen but it is understood the fee agreed is closer to £30m.

There is still work to do to finalise the deal but there is a willingness from all parties to complete the move.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Joachim Andersen's best bits for Crystal Palace!

Fulham had two bids for Andersen rejected by Palace this summer but he now looks set to return to Craven Cottage, where he spent the 2020/21 season on loan from Lyon. Andersen played the full game for Palace at Brentford on Sunday.

Sky Sports News has been told that Fulham's bid to sign Palace defender Joachim Andersen should not impact Newcastle's move for Marc Guehi.

The Magpies have made four offers for Guehi, the latest of which last week was worth around £65m, with all being rejected. The Tyneside club remain at the table for the England defender and are hopeful of reaching a compromise with Palace.

Despite this, Newcastle are also looking at other options should their move for Guehi fail. The 24-year-old has two years left on his Selhurst Park contract.

Palace have also been actively working on signing another defender over the past few weeks.

Fulham set to announce £25m Berge signing

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all of Sander Berge's goals and assists in the Premier League during stints at both Sheffield United and Burnley.

Fulham are set to announce the £25m signing of Sander Berge from Burnley after he completed a medical on Tuesday.

The fee is initial £20m plus £5m in performance related add-ons.

It's understood Fulham made a similar offer to Manchester United when they re-opened talks over Scott McTominay.

It is understood United are happy for McTominay to stay and would only sanction his sale if he makes it clear he wants to leave and a suitable offer arrives.

United themselves had kept dialogue open with Burnley for Berge, before he moved towards Fulham.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.