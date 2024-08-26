Sven-Goran Eriksson: Former England boss dies aged 76 after a long illness

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson has died; Swede was England's first foreign head coach and led the country to the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and Euro 2004; Eriksson also coached Benfica, Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Lazio, Manchester City and Leicester among others

Rob Dorsett looks back at the life of former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson after he sadly passed away aged 76

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76 following a long illness.

The Swede became the first foreign manager of the England men's football team in 2001, coaching the so-called "golden generation" of players including David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.

A family statement read: "After a long illness, Sven-Goran Eriksson died during the morning at home surrounded by family.

"The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong.

"The family asks for respect for their wish to mourn in private and not be contacted.

"Condolences and greetings can be left on the website www.svengoraneriksson.com."

Eriksson managed a string of high-profile European clubs during his career including Benfica, Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Lazio.

After defeats in the quarter-finals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and Euro 2004, Eriksson left the England role and would later manage Mexico and the Ivory Coast, as well as Manchester City and Leicester City, clubs in China and the Philippines national team.

Image: Eriksson managed Leicester City from 2010-2011

Due to his health issues, he stepped down as sporting director at Swedish club Karlstad in February 2023.

After announcing his cancer diagnosis, Eriksson was granted his lifelong wish when he led out Liverpool Legends for a charity match against Ajax at Anfield in March.

He described that moment as "absolutely beautiful" and a "huge memory" in his life.

FA: He gave all England fans special memories

Image: Eriksson and Wayne Rooney during a training session at the 2006 World Cup

"This is a very sad day," said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham. "He gave all England fans such special memories. No one can ever forget the 5-1 victory in Munich against Germany under Sven's guidance.

Image: England beat Germany 5-1 in 2001 - a historic victory under Eriksson

"Sven will be rightly recognised and forever remembered for his significant work with the England team, and for his wider contribution to the game.

"On behalf of my colleagues at The FA, past and present, our thoughts are with his friends and family today. He will be much missed, and we will pay tribute to him when we play Finland at Wembley next month."

Eriksson's successor as England manager, Steve McClaren, who was a coach for the national team under the Swede, said: "So sad to hear the news that Sven has passed away today. A true gentleman of football who I had the privilege to work with for England who became a close friend to me and my family.

"His calm demeanour and knowledge of football and love of red wine will long be remembered from my time with him. My condolences go out to his family on this sad day."

Sky Sports News' senior reporter Rob Dorsett:

Sven-Goran Eriksson was England's first non-English manager.

So famous in the UK, was Sven, that you only needed to mention his first name and everyone - whether a football fan or not - knew who you were talking about.

When he was appointed in 2000, the FA hailed him as one of the best coaches in world football. He was the unanimous choice of English football's kingmakers.

He was a media dream - enigmatic, controversial, colourful, European. He was very different from his predecessors.

He appeared as regularly on the front pages of the tabloid newspapers as he did on the back. But his football CV showed him to be a serial winner, with 18 trophies across three countries.

Eriksson took charge of England's 'Golden Generation' of players, but he couldn't deliver a major international title, and he was eventually sacked after being famously tricked by the Fake Sheikh in 2006.

It was a typically chaotic and controversial conclusion to his biggest job in football.

