Sky Sports+ for Carabao Cup: Fixtures, channel and subscription - how to watch or stream your football team this season

Find out how to watch any Carabao Cup match throughout the 2024/25 season on Sky Sports+.

What is Sky Sports Plus?

Sky Sports+ is live and already integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.

With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.

Here's what's coming up in the Carabao Cup on Sky Sports+...

Tuesday September 17

Stoke vs Fleetwood, 7.30pm

Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday, 7.45pm

Brentford vs Leyton Orient, 7.45pm

Everton vs Southampton, 7.45pm

Preston vs Fulham, 7.45pm

QPR vs Crystal Palace, 7.45pm

Manchester United vs Barnsley, 8pm

Wednesday September 18

Brighton vs Wolves, 7.45pm

Coventry vs Tottenham, 8pm

Viewers will be able to watch all the goals as they go in on Soccer Special on Sky Sports News

What sport is available on Sky Sports Plus?

The EFL is at the heart of Sky Sports+ coverage and will see over 1,000 games from the Championship, League One and League Two shown live throughout the season, while every Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy fixture will also be broadcasted.

It's not just football that Sky Sports+ will show. Rugby league fans will be able to watch every single match from the Super League, while tennis fans can enjoy coverage from the ATP and WTA Tours and the final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open from August 26 to September 9.

I am a Sky subscriber, do I need to pay extra to watch my team?

No!

Customers with a full Sky Sports subscription won't need to do a thing.

Sky Sports+ will simply drop into the existing Sky experience, across Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and NOW.

Sign in to the Sky Sports app to watch your team on your mobile device, with Sky Sports+ streams accessible directly from the app.

I am NOT a Sky subscriber, how can I watch my team?

An exclusive offer is also available for new customers to get Sky Sports (including Sky Sports+) and Sky TV in Ultra HD, plus Netflix included for the lowest ever price of £43 per month. Fans can enjoy an epic summer of sport on Sky Sports and unmissable Sky Originals & Exclusives, and with Netflix included too, customers can keep up with all the action with just one simple subscription*.

For instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels, non-Sky subscribers can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.

From August, this will also include every single live Sky Sports+ stream and on demand catch-up content.

Which channel is Sky Sports+?

Sky Sports+ can be found on linear channel number 410 for Sky Glass customers, 412 for Sky Q customers and 416 for customers in the Republic of Ireland.

Can I watch Sky Sports Plus on the app?

Yes.

Head to the 'Watch' section on the Sky Sports app to access all Sky Sports+ live streams via event centres.

New personalisation means users can access their favourite team's match even quicker by following their club and competition.

