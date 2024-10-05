Everton: Sean Dyche insists he will see out his contract as takeover talk continues at Goodison Park

Sean Dyche says he is "not bothered" about speculation over his future and is intent on seeing out the remainder of his deal at Goodison Park

The Toffees picked up their first league win of the season when they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Goodison Park last weekend. A Dwight McNeil brace halted a dismal run of form and lifted them out of the relegation zone for the first time this season.

Everton's poor start saw them pick up a single point from a possible 15. On two occasions Dyche's side had surrendered 2-0 leads, with Bournemouth and Aston Villa capitalising on capitulations to win 3-2.

Alongside their underwhelming run, the Merseyside club have also endured uncertainty off the pitch over the club's ownership.

In September, Everton announced that they had reached an agreement for The Friedkin Group to buy a majority stake in the club.

The takeover news has opened up speculation about Dyche's long-term future at the club as he is in the final year of his two-and-a-half-year contract.

But the Everton manager says - as it stands - he is intent on seeing his deal through, telling Sky Sports: "I'm not really bothered. I don't throw my dummy out of the pram and try and make excuses. I like to get on with it.

"My contract situation is running down all the time, that's the way it goes. It's in good faith and I'll see it through in good faith no matter what will come. I just think that's the right way of working.

"If you get that right, the rest takes care of itself. If there's a business change, that might change things. I don't know anything about that yet, everything you read in the papers is all nonsense at the moment. Let's make that clear."

The impending takeover and new stadium signals a new era for Everton. Asked whether the takeover has led him to dream about what could potentially come in the future, Dyche said: "I was brought in because of the reality of the ongoing situation. Obviously, it was a lot worse than I would have thought.

"Dreams are for another day. At this stage, it's still reality. With anyone's tenure at a football club, there's the idea that you leave your print on it.

"We don't know what's going to come next. If The Friedkin Group come in, that's going to change things but we don't know that until it happens in it's entirety, so we have to wait and see, but for now it's based on realities.

"Where the club thinks it should be and then the reality to bring money in and balance the books better with financial fair play and PSR and all of these different challenges, and bringing players in who can develop into the team.

"Players who are not so rounded and have to be developed into the team and then be sold one day and putting all of that into the melting point and making it all work as if by magic - it's simply not that easy.

"It was a massive challenge and it still is. It's an ongoing challenge. What comes around the corner, I don't know, all I can guarantee is that we're working very, very hard and we will continue to do so."

