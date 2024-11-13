Ruben Amorim arrives at Manchester United: Captain Bruno Fernandes backs head coach to bring new energy to the club

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes says that it’s the "right moment" for new boss Ruben Amorim to bring a change of "energy" to the club.

When Amorim takes charge of his first United game against Ipswich on November 24, live on Sky Sports, he will become United's sixth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

The Portuguese replaces Erik ten Hag who was sacked after two-and-a-half years following United's worst ever start to a Premier League season that culminated in a 2-1 defeat at West Ham. Ruud van Nistelrooy took charge on an interim basis, steadying the ship with three victories and a draw.

Former Sporting player Fernandes believes newly-appointed Amorim has what it takes to turn United's fortunes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United's new head coach Ruben Amorim has been welcomed by his players at the club's training ground

"This is the right moment for him to come, bring his energy, his qualities and his knowledge of football because he did something very special at Sporting," he told MUTV.

"I watched almost all of the Sporting's games. [Amorim] is someone who brought the excitement back to the club. He brought a lot of good things to the club and hopefully, he can do the same here because sometimes a person can change the energy of a space if it's the right moment.

"They were about 20 years without winning the league, he got them back to winning the league and he did it twice in four years with a really [young] team in a moment of change. Hopefully, it can be a successful moment for us."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Nick Wright looks at how Man Utd could line up in Ruben Amorim's first game in charge and explains why Amad Diallo could be key for the new boss

Former United boss Ten Hag was often criticised for United's approach to games, with many believing the Dutchman failed to impart a discernable style of play.

Fernandes himself had failed to score this season under the previous management. His first goal came in the first game following Ten Hag's dismissal in a spell that saw him net four in four matches under Van Nistelrooy.

Asked what excites him most about his new boss Fernandes said:

"He's done really good things tactically, from what I've seen. Obviously, he can't transform what he's done in sporting to here.

"We have different players and different ways of playing. But I'm sure the idea of football he has, independent of the way he wants to play, will bring us success."

Fernandes left Sporting before Amorim took charge of the club, but feels having watched from afar that the connection Amorim can build with players can bring success.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ruben Amorim celebrated Sporting's 4-2 win over Braga with his squad in his final match as head coach before he undertakes the same role at Premier League's Manchester United

"For me what stands out for me is the connection he has with players. When the manager is going from your club in the middle of the season with all the things they have still to win, you see the way they say goodbye to him, the way they make him feel part of the team and the way they treat him, it shows he's a great character and he is someone that gives his all to the players.

"I have seen many moments where players were struggling and he goes to the press conference to defend his players to give them the best opportunity to shine.

"He had a really young team so he needed to do that, hopefully, he can do the same with us."