Scotland vs Finland: Women's Euro 2025 qualification would be 'amazing achievement', says Kirsty Hanson

Scotland forward Kirsty Hanson says qualification for Women’s Euro 2025 would be the proudest achievement of her career.

The Scots host Finland on Friday in the first match of a two-legged play-off, with a spot at next summer's tournament awaiting the winner.

When asked where qualification would rank amongst her proudest career achievements, the Aston Villa player replied: "It's got to be the top. Nothing beats that.

"That's one of my goals in life, to play at a major tournament, and we're just inches away now. I just want to make sure we do everything possible to get that as it would be an amazing achievement.

"I haven't been to a major tournament yet. However, before I got my first call-up, I went to watch Scotland at the [2019] World Cup and I just thought I'd love to be part of this.

Image: Scotland beat Hungary to reach the play-off final

"My family would be so proud of me. I want to do that for them because they've helped me get to where I am today, and I want to pay them back."

Scotland have missed out on the past two major international tournaments but this current group are in formidable form.

Pedro Martinez-Losa's side have won seven matches in a row and hammered Hungary 5-0 on aggregate in the previous play-off round.

Over 7,000 fans cheered on the team at Easter Road last month so how many would Hanson like to see in attendance on Friday night?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa believes Women's Euro 2025 qualification would be the ‘most important moment’ in his career.

"Over 10,000 would be amazing," answered the 26-year-old.

"No matter what, we know the fans are behind us and we just want to make them proud, and try to get them to Switzerland.

"Qualification would encourage more fans to come and watch women's games, which I think is what we need.

"For example, down in England, the attendances grew massively when they won the Euros. If they see us on TV at a major tournament, fans will just be like: 'Wow, they're not far from home, we definitely need to turn up to games.'

"A big part of it is encouraging little girls to get involved, as well. Knowing that Scotland are at a major international tournament, they could say: 'I want to be there one day.'"

Scotland squad in full

Goalkeepers: Eartha Cummings (FC Rosengard), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Lee Gibson (Glasgow City)

Defenders: Jenna Clark (Liverpool), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester), Rachel McLauchlan (Brighton), Emma Mukandi (London City Lionesses), Kirsty Smith (West Ham)

Midfielders: Chelsea Cornet (Rangers), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Lisa Evans (Glasgow City), Sam Kerr (Bayern Munich), Shannon McGregor (Celtic), Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Claire Emslie (Angel City), Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Martha Thomas (Tottenham), Emma Watson (Manchester United)