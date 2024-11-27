Marcus Rashford: Manchester United forward has to 'want it' to rediscover best form, says Ruben Amorim

Marcus Rashford must "want it" if he is to rediscover his best form at Manchester United, says head coach Ruben Amorim.

Rashford's performances have nosedived since he scored 30 goals in Erik ten Hag's first season in charge at Old Trafford and he has subsequently lost his place in the England squad.

Amorim used him as a central striker in his first game at Ipswich, a 1-1 Premier League draw, and Rashford scored inside two minutes - but was anonymous for the remainder of the match.

Asked if he can bring the best out of Rashford ahead of Thursday's Europa League game against Bodo/Glimt, Amorim said: "I will try to help him.

"That position is not best for him [through the middle], especially in a game like that. He was fighting with two giants. We will try to find the right solution for him.

"He has to be Marcus to try to return to that moment [his 30-goal season]. Then he will have the help of the all the staff, of all the club and all the fans because he is a Man Utd boy. But he has to be the first one to really want it."

Rashford's lack of goals - eight last season in all competitions - has come into sharper focus with the whole team at United struggling to find the back of the net.

United's strikers, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee - signed for a total cost of £108m over the past two summers - have managed just three goals between them in all competitions this season.

Amorim, though, is reluctant to look to the transfer market to solve those problems, preferring to work out how he can solve their goalscoring issues with the tools at his disposal.

"There is a concern in lack of goals but we have to improve as a team," said Amorim. "We have quality players that can score so many goals. You could see it in the second half [vs Ipswich]. We controlled possession of the ball but we were not dangerous.

"Maybe it is because we spent the week working on build-up and then the rest was not working. We will try to improve as a team. Rasmus and Josh and Rash will score more goals. Even Bruno [Fernandes] has to score more goals. Amad [Diallo] has to be better near the goal. All these guys need to improve.

"You are trying to ask if I need a new striker to score goals. We need to improve as a team and these players can score so many goals."

Injury update: Martinez set to return

Image: Lisandro Martinez is set to return from injury

Lisandro Martinez is in contention to return against Bodo/Glimt for Amorim's first home game in charge.

Both he and Harry Maguire were back in training on Wednesday ahead of the Europa League game, but Amorim said the England international would need more time before being available.

"Not Harry, but Licha is ready," Amorim said at his press conference. "Martinez didn't stop for much time [with his injury].

"It is a different situation with Harry. We need them both but they are in a different situation. They are both training. Harry soon will be on the pitch also."

Amorim taking his time with Yoro: 'We believe in him a lot'

Image: Leny Yoro is yet to make his competitive debut for Man Utd

Amorim says Manchester United are preparing the best way to introduce teenage summer signing Leny Yoro into the first-team picture.

Yoro, 18, is yet to make his competitive debut for United since signing from Lille for a potential £58.9m fee after suffering an injury in pre-season that has kept him out for three months.

The central defender is "available to train", says Amorim, but the coaching staff are "working on his fitness" as they take a more cautious approach to his integration.

"He is important. He is a young guy and this is a massive club," said Amorim. "It is very important, the first image, so we will try to put everything together, because he is a great talent and we believe a lot in him. We are trying to prepare the best way to start with Leny."