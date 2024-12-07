Erik ten Hag could join forces with Jurgen Klopp at RB Leipzig - Paper Talk
Plus: Sir Jim Ratcliffe has labelled Manchester United "mediocre"; Utd consider rivalling Chelsea and Tottenham for Patrick Dorgu; Arsenal expected to resist January approaches for Jakub Kiwior amid interest from Europe
Saturday 7 December 2024 23:07, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
SUNDAY MIRROR
Erik ten Hag could be about to join forces with Jurgen Klopp at RB Leipzig - and that could be bad news for Manchester United's hopes of landing German international David Raum.
Manchester United are considering muscling in on Lecce full-back and Chelsea and Tottenham target Patrick Dorgu.
Arsenal are expected to resist January approaches for Jakub Kiwior amid renewed interest from Europe.
THE SUN ON SUNDAY
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has labelled Manchester United "mediocre" and warned that "difficult and unpopular decisions" would be needed to get the club back to the top.
Graham Potter is in line for a shock call from RB Leipzig.
David Beckham paid a secret visit to Man United's beloved receptionist Kath Phipps before she died.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
Everton captain Seamus Coleman sent a heart-warming message to a young Australian fan who missed the Merseyside derby, as it was called off due to severe weather warnings.
Wolves boss Gary O'Neil has revealed that he consumes a staggering 20 cups of tea every day.
Pep Guardiola predicted Man City's difficulties will drag on for the entire season after their slim title prospects suffered further damage with a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.
SUNDAY EXPRESS
Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White rubbed salt into the wound of Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana after admitting he didn't expect to score in their shock 3-2 win.
Alan Shearer believes injuries will be playing on the minds of Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk. The three Reds' heroes all have an uncertain future at Anfield, with their contracts expiring at the end of the season.
STAR ON SUNDAY
Luton Town's clash with Swansea was delayed after a medical emergency.
SCOTTISH SUN
Jimmy Thelin admits he can understand why Aberdeen fans booed his side during their home draw to St Johnstone.
Phillipe Clement insists he will never sign players who aren't motivated to face Ross County.
SUNDAY RECORD
Lawrence Shankland finally got himself back on the goal trail as his double helped haul Hearts off the bottom of the table - and sent Hibs there instead.