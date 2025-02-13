Win £750,000 for free this weekend! Super 6 February Rollover yet to be won

Super 6 is giving YOU the chance to become £750,000 richer this weekend. Simply enter by 3pm Saturday for a free chance to win!

Manchester City vs Newcastle, Saturday 3pm

An Anthony Gordon penalty cancelled out Josko Gvardiol's wonderful finish the last time these clubs met. With Man City's last league game ending in a 5-1 thrashing to Arsenal, they will be hoping to bounce back strongly, while Newcastle will be hoping to take the momentum from their league cup semi-final victory over Arsenal into the clash.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: 1-2

Aston Villa vs Ipswich, Saturday 3pm

With no league win in three, Aston Villa will be hoping that 19th-placed Ipswich at home is the perfect game for them to continue their push for a European place. Ipswich, however, have lost their last four league games. It could be another tough game for the Tractor Boys, as Aston Villa will hope to make that five defeats in five.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: Aston Villa 2-0 Ipswich

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 3pm

Fulham welcome a Forest team who tore Brighton apart 7-0 last time out. However, Fulham are coming into this game off the back of a 2-1 win away to Newcastle.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: 1-1

Crystal Palace vs Everton, Saturday 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

One defeat in seven will give Crystal Palace the encouragement they need to take on a rejuvenated Everton under David Moyes. With Everton's dramatic late equaliser in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night, they are now unbeaten in four.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: 2-1

Liverpool vs Wolves, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Liverpool will feel confident of extending their lead at the top when they host Wolves, with over 95 per cent of Super 6 players backing a home win. With a 2-0 win over Aston Villa and a Matheus Cunha contract extension, Wolves may be finally heading in the right direction, but with no league win at Anfield since 2010 this poses a tough task.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: 3-1

Tottenham vs Manchester United, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

A battle of the bottom half sees two teams having miserable seasons clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Will a wounded Spurs pick up their first home league win since November or will Ruben Amorim's side get their first win against Spurs this season at the third attempt? With a 3-0 win in the reverse fixture and Man Utd only picking up two away wins in their last nine, Spurs may feel quietly confident despite their injury woes.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: 1-1

