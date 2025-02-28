Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce boss sues Galatasaray for around £42,000 after being accused of racism

Jose Mourinho is suing Galatasaray for around £42,000 over “moral damages”, Fenerbahce have confirmed.

Galatasaray accused Mourinho of making "racist statements" following their goalless draw on Monday and said they intended to initiate criminal proceedings.

In his post-match comments, Mourinho said the Galatasaray bench were "jumping like monkeys" and that the fixture was better for being refereed by Slovenian Slavko Vincic rather than Turkish officials after both clubs requested a foreign appointment.

Mourinho was banned for four matches and fined £35,000. Fenerbahce have confirmed to Sky Sports News they have appealed the ban.

Following the accusations of racism, former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, was among several players to come to the defence of his old boss and 'dad' Mourinho.

Former Ivory Coast international Drogba - who played for Galatasaray in 2013-14 between two different spells at Stamford Bridge, both of them working under Mourinho - used a social media post to defend Mourinho, indicating the Portuguese coach had been a father figure for him during his career.

Fenerbahce had issued their own statement on Tuesday, saying Mourinho's comments after the match were "taken completely out of context and deliberately distorted", and could "in no way be associated with racism".

