Championship promotion 2024/25: Leeds, Sheff Utd, Burnley, Sunderland front-runners in race to reach the Premier League

With just 10 games remaining in the 2024/25 season, the race for promotion from the Championship to the Premier League is hotting up once again.

Leeds sit top of the table currently, but lead only on goal difference after their surprise 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth on Sunday. That ended a 17-hame unbeaten run that stretched all the way back to the start of December.

Level on points are Sheffield United, who managed to beat Preston by the same scoreline on Saturday, thanks to Tyrese Campbell's second-half goal. Had it not been for the two-point deduction imposed on them at the start of the season, the Blades would be two points ahead themselves by now.

Burnley are hot on their heels, just two points behind after another impressive performance in the 4-0 win over lowly Luton

And Sunderland are hanging on just behind them, six points further back, still clinging onto faint hopes of securing a top-two finish that looked a certainty in the first few months of the season.

Here's a look at the Championship form table...

Here's a look at the each of the top four's remaining fixtures - as well as the average position of their next five opponents...

And here's a closer look at the front-runners for promotion to the Premier League...

1st - Leeds, 76 points

Naturally hurt by last season's play-off final defeat to Southampton, Leeds have barely put a foot wrong in trying to secure a return to the Premier League this term. Farke's side have the best home record in the Championship, the third-best away record and are on course to finish the season with 97 points.

With 72 goals scored, they are the highest scorers in the top four divisions of English football and though they have lost four league games, each has been by a 1-0 scoreline.

However, the latest of those - against Portsmouth on Sunday - has opened the door for Sheffield United to leapfrog them into top spot if the Blades better their result this midweek.

2nd - Sheffield United, 76 points

An independent commission handed Sheffield United a two-point deduction last April after the club defaulted on payments to other clubs during their promotion season in 2022/23 - but that deficit was wiped out on the opening day and the Blades were flying thereafter. After 15 wins from the first 22 matches, they were top at Christmas.

But with the margins so fine at this level, defeats to Burnley and Sunderland, as well as a draw with West Brom, saw them give that lead up quickly and give Leeds an invitation to take top spot, which they duly took up.

Nine wins in the last 11 has done them the world of good, though, and after Daniel Farke's side lost to Portsmouth, the boot is now on the other foot and the Blades could crank up the pressure on the Whites this midweek.

3rd - Burnley, 74 points

There have been no signs of a hangover after relegation from the Premier League last term for Burnley. An opening 4-1 win over Luton, then a 5-0 victory over Cardiff showed that, and, since the start of September, Scott Parker's side have not dropped out of the top four.

Central to their success has been their incredible defensive record, which has seen them keep 26 clean sheets and concede just 10 league goals, one of which came in last week's 2-1 win over Cardiff.

That brought to an end an incredible run of almost 19 hours without conceding - but normal service was resumed when they thumped Luton 4-0 at the weekend to record yet another shutout and maintain their steady pace just behind the current top two.

4th - Sunderland, 68 points

Sunderland led the way at the top of the Championship in the early months after nine wins from their first 12, but picking up 16 points from a possible 36 through November and December knocked them down to fourth, where they have sat ever since.

The Black Cats' momentum was hit by defeats to Leeds and Hull in February - the first time they had lost back-to-back games all season - but valuable wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff - the latter thanks to Chris Mepham's first goal since October 2020 - have just about kept them in the automatic promotion hunt.

The play-off race

As many as nine teams below the top four are still in the race to finish in the play-off places come May, with automatic promotion essentially out of reach at this point.

The team to beat at the moment are Frank Lampard's Coventry, who sit fifth on 53 points. The Sky Blues won three of his first nine games in charge after replacing Mark Robins in November, but have been a force to be reckoned with since mid-January and have now won nine of their last 10.

The most recent of those came on Saturday, when Bobby Thomas scored a 97th-minute winner to seal a dramatic 3-2 win over the aforementioned Robins' new club Stoke.

West Brom, Bristol City and Blackburn sit sixth, seventh and eighth, with 55, 53 and 52 points respectively

Middlesbrough are still in the picture in ninth on 50 points and behind them are Norwich and Watford in 10th and 11th, both on 49 points.

Optimistic fans of Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday are no doubt still clinging onto some semblance of hope, as they are both on 48 points, only seven outside the top six, but those hopes could be extinguished before the international break, depending on results this week.

Championship Expected table

Championship Predicted table

