Women's World Cup 2035: England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales express interest in bidding for FIFA tournament

The Home Nations of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have expressed an interest in hosting the 2035 FIFA Women's World Cup tournament.

It would be the first time the tournament would be held on UK soil, following two UEFA Women's European Championships held in England in 2005 and 2022.

In a FIFA Council on Wednesday, football's governing body announced a recommendation that the tournament take place in Europe or Africa - which has resulted in an interest from a collective British bid.

The Home Nations' declaration of interest will take place later this month - with a decision on the 2031 and 2035 Women's World Cup tournaments expected in the middle of 2026.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said in a statement: "Football is and always will be at the core of our country's identity. Whether we watch on TV, play at the weekends like I do, or simply enjoy soaking up the atmosphere in the pub, it brings communities together like little else.

"That pride was on full display when England hosted UEFA Women's EURO 2022. It not only showed the best of our nation to the world but inspired a generation of girls into the game, all while boosting the economy.

"The FIFA Women's World Cup 2035 on home turf would be another monumental moment in our sporting history, driving growth and leaving a lasting legacy. The FA's intention to bid has my government's full support."

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham added: "Hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2035 would be an honour. We strongly believe that we could organise a fantastic tournament, building on the success of the UEFA Women's EURO in 2022 and the subsequent rapid growth of the women's game in England.

"We're excited about the opportunity to welcome the world, and hosting participating nations and fans in sold-out stadiums. There is outstanding support for the women's game in this country and we want to maximise this, not only for women's and girls' football here but also for the benefit of the global game."

Where have the previous Women's World Cup tournaments been held?

1991 - China

- China 1995 - Sweden

- Sweden 1999 - United States

- United States 2003 - United States

- United States 2007 - China

- China 2011 - Germany

- Germany 2015 - Canada

- Canada 2019 - France

- France 2023 - Australia and New Zealand

- Australia and New Zealand 2027 - Brazil

FIFA announce Women's Club World Cup plans

FIFA also announced plans for a Women's Club World Cup as well as a separate annual international team tournament.

The Women's Club World Cup, originally planned for 2026, will now take place in 2028. It'll comprise of 16 teams, with five slots automatically allocated for European clubs.

Africa, South America and North America each get two sides, with the final three places going to teams that qualify in a brief "play-in" round.

The tournament will be staged every four years, with hosts of the inaugural competition yet to be decided. Before that, however, there will be a new continental challenge held every year.

The FIFA Women's Champions Club will see the champions of Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania, South American and North America battle it out. The first of those tournaments will be held in January 2026 with tournaments also slated for 2027 and 2029.

FIFA insists there's a global appetite for the two new competitions despite widespread fears about player workload and travel. Unions have been vocal about the demands of the existing playing calendar and the physical demands on players.

The January timing of next year's Champions Cup is just after the usual European winter break in the women's game and right at the end of the transfer window, two complications clubs and players will also face. It's also during the pre-season for teams in North America.

Questions are also automatically asked about the standing of women's football in the Olympics.

Even though no date has been set, the new Club World Cup will be in the same year as LA 2028, leading to doubts about whether the world's best players can play in two major tournaments in a calendar year on top of their club and national team commitments.