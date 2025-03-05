Alisson: Liverpool goalkeeper describes display against PSG in Champions League as 'the performance of my life'

"It was the performance of my life," hailed Alisson Becker after he starred for Liverpool in their smash-and-grab 1-0 win over PSG.

How Arne Slot's side came through their Champions League last-16 first leg will take some analysing but it came down to an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Alisson, who was given a rarely seen 10/10 player rating in Sky Sports' match report.

Without their player-of-the-match Brazil international, Liverpool's chances in this competition could have been over but he kept them in the game long enough for Harvey Elliott to slide an angled shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma with his first touch late in the second half.

Alisson faced 27 shots and saved nine of them, but at times was the only thing standing in the way of complete annihilation against totally dominant opponents.

Image: Every shot that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker faced in their 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain

When asked if that was his best performance of the season, Alisson replied: "Probably of my life.

"The manager told us how hard it would be and we had to be ready to suffer. They have so much quality. We gave away so many chances but in the end with Harvey coming in and scoring the goal, it's unbelievable. A great story. A great night.

"They're a really good team. Hopefully we can play a better game in the second game at home. We have to recognise the quality in the PSG team, having the ball, creating chances. It was a tough night but a happy end."

Slot said: "I don't think I've worked with a goalkeeper at this level - he is the best in the world. He showed that today."

Meanwhile, Elliott, who had only been on the field for 47 seconds when he scored, said: "He's [Alisson] the best in the world. He shows it every game, keeping us in so many games. Tonight was my opportunity to repay him. Without him, I don't know where we'd be. Hopefully he can keep keeping them out and we can keep finishing chances."

A goalkeeping masterclass in pictures

Carra: Alisson's greatest ever performance

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher speaking to CBS Sports:

"Got away with it? That's one of the biggest robberies you will ever see in football, that.

"I can't believe what I've just seen. PSG were absolutely outstanding and battered Liverpool.

"The last time Liverpool won this competition, Alisson Becker made a save against Napoli in the last group game of the group stage. Liverpool could have gone out had Napoli had scored. That is always looked back on as a defining moment.

"That wasn't a save tonight. That was arguably the greatest performance of his career, certainly in a Liverpool shirt. And if Liverpool go on to win this competition - which they have a good chance of, they're a lot better than what we saw tonight - then that performance will be remembered for years to come."

Vinny's verdict from Paris

Sky Sports News' Vinny O'Connor in the Parc des Princes:

"Everything Alisson did tonight was exemplary. The difference tonight was that when Donnarumma needed to make his one meaningful save he couldn't get enough on it.

"Smash and grab, name on the cup, trot out all the cliches you like but it doesn't take away what a moment that was for Harvey Elliott in a season where he's struggled for game time…replacing Mo Salah with just minutes to go and he snatches the first leg winning goal.

"But this was a win built on Alisson's brilliance."