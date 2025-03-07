Essential Football podcast: Man Utd vs Arsenal - can Ruben Amorim frustrate Mikel Arteta yet again?
Friday 7 March 2025 23:51, UK
Ahead of an old-school Super Sunday match up between Man Utd and Arsenal, Essential Football asks whether Ruben Amorim can frustrate the Gunners again and relieve some of the pressure which he has begun to reference around his own tenure at Old Trafford.
Sky Sports' Football Journalists Ron Walker, Peter Smith, Nick Wright & David Richardson assess the progress (or lack of) being made by Amorim, how that compares to Arteta's improvement of Arsenal and whether the Portuguese can again restrict the Gunners after their goal glut at PSV.
You can watch Manchester United against Arsenal live on Super Sunday from 4.30pm on Sky Sports.
