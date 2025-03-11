Manchester United to leave Old Trafford as Sir Jim Ratcliffe announces plans for new 100,000-seater ground

Manchester United have confirmed plans to leave Old Trafford and move to a new 100,000-seater stadium.

The new stadium, which will be the largest in the UK, will be built on club-owned land adjacent to Old Trafford, with architect Lord Norman Foster saying it will take five years to construct.

Man Utd's co-owner Jim Ratcliffe said the intention is to create "an iconic football stadium".

"By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford, while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience only footsteps from our historic home," said Ratcliffe.

United have spent the last 115 years at Old Trafford, which currently holds nearly 74,000 spectators.

The new stadium will feature an umbrella design which, according to its architects, will harvest solar energy and rain water.

It will also include three masts that will make the new stadium visible from 40km away.

In an intriguing aside, United believe the new stadium will therefore be visible, on a clear day, from 'the outskirts of Liverpool'.

"This becomes a global destination," said Foster. "This has to be one of the most exciting projects in the world today."

United: The north of England deserves this stadium

In United's unveiling of their plans, Ratcliffe, who has previously spoken of building 'a Wembley of the north', repeatedly stressed the success of English football clubs outside of London as a basis for the club's proposal.

"The north of England has won 10 Champions League medals, London has two. But London has Wembley, Twickenham, Wimbledon and the Olympic Village," said the United co-owner.

"The north of England deserves a stadium where England can play football, where we can hold the Champions League final, and one befitting of Manchester United's stature.

"Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport."

But United are yet to confirm how building the new stadium will be funded.

"If the government really gets behind this scheme, we will build an iconic football stadium," added Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe said earlier this week that Manchester United would have run out of money by Christmas had he not made a series of recent cost-saving cuts.

According to United, the new stadium and wider regeneration project around Old Trafford could potentially deliver an additional £7.3bn to the UK economy annually, alongside the creation of 92,000 new jobs and more than 17,000 new homes.

FIRST LOOK: WHAT MAN UTD'S NEW STADIUM WILL LOOK LIKE

Man Utd Supporters Trust 'anxious' about consequences of building new stadium

Manchester United Supporters Trust has raised concerns about what the building of a new stadium might mean for fans.

A MUST spokesperson said: "The announcement of plans to build a brand new stadium adjacent to Old Trafford is clearly very big news for United fans.

"Everyone wants the biggest and the best for our club and the visuals look both stunning and exciting.

"But, against the backdrop of uncertainty around next year's ticket prices, continuing poor performance on the field, speculation around sales of key young players, and the recent financial results, the news probably does beg more questions than it gives clear answers.

The second largest football stadium in Europe These are the key takeaways from Foster and Partners' report about the new stadium:



Foster and Partners have referred to Manchester United’s new ground as “New Trafford Stadium” in their report



It will be the become the tallest building in Manchester – with the tallest mast at 200m in height - currently the Beetham Tower is the tallest building in Manchester at 169m



It will be the second largest football stadium in Europe – second to the Nou Camp in Barcelona



The new Stretford End will have a capacity of 23,500



15.5% of the seats in the new stadium will be hospitality



The new stadium will be visible from the Peak District, Cheshire and the outskirts of Liverpool

"As our own and the club's consultations have shown, the answer to whether United fans want to refurbish Old Trafford or build a new ground depends entirely on what the consequences of the decision are.

"So, now that decision has been made, fans will need to be consulted all along the way on the key features that impact match-going fans' experience and atmosphere.

"Whilst investment is much needed and welcome, fans remain anxious about what it means and what the consequences will be.

"Will it drive up ticket prices and force out local fans? Will it harm the atmosphere, which is consistently fans' top priority in the ground?

"Will it add to the debt burden which has held back the club for the last two decades? Will it lead to reduced investment in the playing side at a time when it is so badly needed?

"We look forward to further consultation with supporters and discussing these vital questions with the club."

Man Utd have confirmed plans to build a new 100,000-seater stadium next to Old Trafford. Sky Sports looks at some of the key questions surrounding the announcement...

Where will Man Utd's new stadium rank?

At 100,000, Manchester United's proposed new stadium will rank as the second-biggest in Europe, behind only Barcelona's Camp Nou, which is being taken up to 105,000 by restoration works.

Manchester United's new ground will be the biggest in England, overtaking Wembley Stadium, which has a capacity of 90,000.

Old Trafford's current capacity is 74,879.

The New Stretford End alone will have a capacity of 23,500, distributed over lower and upper tiers.