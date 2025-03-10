Manchester United stadium: Plans for new 100,000-seater ground set to be announced on Tuesday - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

TALKSPORT

Manchester United will announce plans to build a new 100,000-seater stadium on Tuesday. The project is expected to cost £2bn and, if built, would become the UK's biggest stadium.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe sat down with Gary Neville on The Overlap to discuss Erik ten Hag's sacking, recent scrutiny from fans and Ruben Amorim's future at the club - full interview available on the Overlap YouTube Channel

THE SUN

Newcastle's plans for a new stadium could see them having the second-biggest ground in the Premier League - behind another proposed ground.

Martin Keown is desperate for Ethan Nwaneri not to get an England call-up this month over fears of fatigue.

Peter Schmeichel was spotted consoling struggling striker Rasmus Hojlund outside Old Trafford.

Eddie Hearn leaped to Jake Paul's defence amid the collapse of his Canelo Alvarez fight - and even compared himself to the YouTube star.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England's top sides are being put off expanding their multi-club plans in Europe amid the threat of more chaos surrounding Champions League and Europa League qualification.

DAILY STAR

Former England boss Fabio Capello has unleashed a tirade against Pep Guardiola - claiming the Manchester City manager has inflicted "tremendous damage to football".

THE ATHLETIC

Just days after Formula 1 and the FIA approved General Motors and TWG Motorsports' application for Cadillac to join the 2026 grid, team principal Graeme Lowdon said the team is now "able to have meaningful conversations" with potential drivers.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic ran the rule over Dundee United's Owen Stirton last weekend.