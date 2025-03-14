Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United: The biggest Steel City derby in decades?

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United meet at Hillsborough on Sunday, and both still have it all to play for as we reach the run-in of the Championship season.

Back-to-back wins this week for Wednesday have reignited their hopes of a push for the top six. Heading into the weekend they are just five points off it, and it is undoubtedly their most plausible tilt at promotion to the Premier League since losing out in the play-offs in 2017.

United, meanwhile, are right in the thick of the battle for the automatics.

Even when nothing is riding on it, this is a game that means everything. But with so much at stake in the run-in as well, it is set to be an incredible encounter.

Recent history against Wednesday?

Circumstance has kept these two sides apart for the majority of the past decade. Last November's reverse fixture was the first meeting in five years.

But you can be sure that absence has not made the heart grow fonder. And the lack of games in that time will not have made it any easier for Owls fans to stomach that it has been 13 years since they last beat their rivals.

To put into context how long ago that 1-0 win in League One in 2012 was: Michail Antonio was in that Wednesday side and still three years away from moving to West Ham. David Prutton, Sky Sports EFL presenter for the best part of a decade, was in midfield, and Ryan Lowe - who has since managed four different EFL clubs - was up front.

It did prove crucial, however. Wednesday went on to win promotion, finishing second and three points ahead of their Steel City rivals. The Blades would lose out in the play-offs.

Since, however, United have been promoted to the Premier League twice, while Wednesday have dipped back down into League One.

In the time since there have been two United wins and three draws, while Wednesday have not even scored in the last four.

Sheff Wed fan view: 'We can give it our all, leave nothing out there'

Dan Fudge, The Wednesday Week

As the Sheffield Derby approaches, the atmosphere becomes palpable. Some get excited, beating their chest and have a skip in their step, keen to have an opportunity to get one over their neighbour, cousin, sibling or colleague.

Others, as it approaches, become nervous. Not wanting to be on the receiving end of some of the barbs and jibes that are part and parcel of a local derby.

Me? I get quite agnostic and I don't feel that I'm alone. I feel that there would be fans of the other side in the same camp.

I just want it out of the way. We have a slim chance of moving forward, enhancing our league prize money. Focusing on our game is paramount in order to create an atmosphere that players like Djeidi Gassama would like to play in next season.

This game has the potential to be our final hurrah for the season, we can give it our all, leave nothing out there, I feel "the others" may have to leave some in the tank to chase Leeds and stave off Burnley's best challenge….

Whatever happens, no one can call it.

Sheff Utd fan view: 'A win here could mean twice as much as any other'

Andrew McMath, Sheff United Way YouTube & Instagram

Anyone who says they aren't a mix of nerves and excitement going into a Steel City Derby isn't doing it right.

It's great to have Chris Wilder as manager for these occasions. As one of our own, you can see that three points over the Owls means as much to him as all of us.

Tyrese Campbell's goal gave us the bragging rights in November, and that instantly propelled him into cult-hero status. Essentially, a crucial goal in this game is a quick way into the Blades' history books.

Mark Duffy is celebrated annually for his 'bounce-slayer' goal at Hillsborough in 2017 - when we won 4-2 in the first derby in five years.

The results in midweek have impacted our confidence heading into the game. Although, if you gave any Blades' fan the option of a draw against the Robins and a win on Sunday, they'd happily take it.

Without sounding like a cliched manager, all of the remaining nine games are massively important. But, equally, losing one game wouldn't necessarily mean the end of the season.

But a United win in the Derby could mean twice as much as any other. It gives players and fans alike confidence with a major obstacle removed. The opposite result could have equally negative ramifications. With the worst case scenario being a defeat that leaves us third at the end of the weekend. We'll just have to see. Bring it on!