Chelsea Women vs Man City Women: Clubs meet in League Cup, WSL and Women's Champions League in 12 defining days

It isn't hyperbole to claim the next two weeks will make or break the seasons of two of English football's biggest clubs.

Chelsea Women and Manchester City Women will do battle four times across three competitions in just 12 days, starting with this Saturday's League Cup final.

Having spoken publicly and privately with players from both sides, it's fair to say the teams know they will either have it all or very little to play for after these matches.

Let's start with Man City, who are on a quest to save their season.

Gareth Taylor was fired on Monday with the club currently on course to miss out on Champions League football twice in three years.

Nick Cushing, who led City to their only WSL title nine years ago, is back and the squad insist they are in a good place.

A team meeting was held on Tuesday morning where expectations for the rest of the season were reiterated and optimism maintained.

Speaking to January's big signing Kerolin Nicoli this week would make you think City are the favourites going into this. She believes they have the talent and togetherness to consistently beat Chelsea regardless of their recent struggles.

The players have to back that up because four bad games and it is almost game over for their season.

Losing a cup final, Champions League elimination and slipping further behind the top three could see the FA Cup being the lipstick on a pig of a campaign.

As for Chelsea, just listen to their head coach Sonia Bompastor.

She wants to win it all and see's Saturday's final at Pride Park as potentially the start of a special era at the club.

Chelsea's players are not thinking about their disappointing record in the competition. They are only focussing on serving up another reminder as to why they are the best team in the country.

Bompastor is open about the fact she wants to win the Champions League - it is clear the squad believe they can do it too.

But if they are going to be lifting the trophy in Lisbon in May, they will have to do it the hard way.

They face old rivals Man City, potentially play champions and recent nemesis Barcelona in the semis before a final that could be against Arsenal or Bompastor's old club Lyon.

With a huge advantage in the league, European glory should become the priority in terms of team selection until the end of the season.

That is, of course, after Saturday's League Cup final where someone will be driving back home with not just a shiny new trophy, but also hope this season will be one to remember.