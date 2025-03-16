Bukayo Saka injury update: Arsenal winger has 'good chance' of returning from hamstring surgery after international break

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka has a "good chance" of returning to action after the international break.

The 23-year-old required an operation after suffering a hamstring injury in Arsenal's 5-1 win over Crystal Palace in December.

Arteta said in midweek that Saka was making "very good progress" and following Arsenal's 1-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday, Arteta was asked about Saka's chances of featuring in April.

"Yes, he's got a good chance," Arteta told Sky Sports.

Arsenal host Fulham on Thursday April 1 when they return to Premier League action and then head to Everton on Saturday April 5 before hosting Real Madrid on Tuesday April 8 for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

On Friday, Arteta had said: "He is going to be here [at the Arsenal training ground], hopefully more with ball at his feet than he has had," Arteta said.

"That will mean he is passing the ball and shooting and running and everything. He has done quite a lot already on the pitch working on his own.

"Next we need to arrange it with people around him in a more competitive training session and see how he goes with that.

Image: Bukayo Saka injured his hamstring in Arsenal's 5-1 victory at Crystal Palace

"He's getting closer, he's stepping up and making a very good progress, I would say.

"So let's see when we start to throw him in with the team how he reacts and how fit he can get quickly."

Tuesday April 1: Arsenal vs Fulham - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday Apri 5: Everton vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

Tuesday April 8: Arsenal vs Real Madrid - Champions League quarter-final first leg, 8pm

Saturday April 12: Arsenal vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Wednesday April 16: Real Madrid vs Arsenal - Champions League quarter-final second leg, 8pm

Sunday April 20: Ipswich vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Saturday April 26: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports