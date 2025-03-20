EFL weekend guide: Podcast, exclusives and what's on Sky Sports+

Massive live games, free highlights, league tables, podcasts, exclusive interviews and more. Everything you need to know about the EFL this weekend on Sky Sports.

What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ this weekend?

Games in bold also live on Sky Sports Football...

Sat Mar 22 (All 3pm Kick Off unless stated)

L1: Barnsley vs Cambridge, Crawley vs Bristol Rovers, Lincoln vs Exeter, Northampton vs Blackpool, Peterborough vs Charlton, Wrexham vs Stockport

L2: Notts County vs Crewe (12.30pm), AFC Wimbledon vs Barrow, Bradford vs Colchester, Carlisle vs Bromley, Cheltenham vs MK Dons, Chesterfield vs Harrogate, Fleetwood vs Tranmere, Gillingham vs Walsall, Grimsby vs Newport, Port Vale vs Morecambe, Swindon vs Accrington

The key action in League One - League One table

With Wycombe not in action on Saturday, just a point will be enough for Wrexham to take second spot in the league. They face old foes Stockport County, who are looking to close in on a play-off spot and still have hopes of automatic promotion.

Charlton, who are fourth, and sandwiched between the two sides, will also have a keen eye on events at the Racecourse as they head to Peterborough.

The key action in League Two - League Two table

Everywhere, really. Events start at Meadow Lane at lunchtime as promotion-chasing duo Notts County and Crewe meet. They start the day in fifth and eighth respectively.

Elsewhere, Walsall have flagged of late but still sit top as they head to Gillingham, while second-placed Bradford host in-form Colchester.

Nolan: I learned so much under Moyes at West Ham

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Northampton boss Kevin Nolan tells Sky Sports about his learning experience as a coach at West Ham under David Moyes.

"I was offered a job quite soon after Notts County, but it just felt too soon to go and jump right back into it. I'd lived away from my wife for a while at that point, and she'd just moved to Nottingham the week I got sacked.

"I'll never forgive the chairman for that, because he promised that I'd be there for years and years. Then I was out for a while, and the opportunity at West Ham arose. I got in touch with David because I knew he was looking for staff, and it all worked out great.

"I learned so much under him, and I thank him so much for taking me on and trusting in me as one of his coaches, because I was an unknown to him really."

Holloway: Being back in management has made me feel alive again

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ian Holloway discusses his return to management with Swindon Town, after enduring a challenging start.

"Right now I can't wait to come in every day. I feel alive again. When you've been a football manager, and then you're not one, your world's totally different. I've got all these thoughts going through my head, even when I'm at home eating tea with my lovely wife.

"When I'm not in it, I don't feel right about myself. It's like when you try something on in a shop, you don't know if it suits you or not until you try it on. So me, being back in this job, I feel normal again. I can't thank the club enough for dusting me down and chucking me in it."

Alexander: How Bradford rode challenges to enter L2 title hunt

"We went into the summer with a real positive energy that we knew we had a good squad and we could maintain the work we'd done in the last six or seven games. We had a real difficult period before that, a difficult month where results were horrendous. We drew a line in the sand and made definite decisions that we had to make to go forward.

"Those results gave us belief that we could essentially take that run into the next season."

Listen to the Essential EFL podcast - predictions, interviews and more

Sky Sports brings you the Essential EFL podcast channel, featuring all the best content from the Championship, League One and League Two.

Among the latest offerings are...

EFL interviews: Exclusive chats with Harrogate's Jack Muldoon, Notts County's George Abbott & Bromley's Michael Cheek

Exclusive chats with Harrogate's Jack Muldoon, Notts County's George Abbott & Bromley's Michael Cheek Championship Catch-up: Simeon Gholam is joined by Don Goodman and Jobi McAnuff to assess all the latest from the second tier.

Make sure you don't miss an episode...

Listen and follow the Essential EFL podcast on: APPLE | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

All your questions answered about how to get the EFL action straight to your device without a Sky Sports subscription...

Here's everything you need to know about Sky Sports+ including how to watch your EFL team this season…

Free-to-watch EFL highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet EFL fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Follow Sky Sports EFL on WhatsApp

📱 Sky Sports EFL is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels.

Get messages and alerts for the latest breaking news, analysis, in-depth features, live streams and highlights from our dedicated EFL channel.

👉 Give us a follow